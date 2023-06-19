|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.262
|.320
|2427
|296
|635
|121
|13
|54
|282
|182
|494
|36
|11
|45
|Meneses
|.299
|.339
|274
|29
|82
|17
|1
|2
|35
|17
|55
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.291
|.381
|103
|14
|30
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.341
|276
|49
|80
|19
|2
|11
|35
|18
|76
|7
|1
|2
|Vargas
|.286
|.297
|63
|11
|18
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.280
|.312
|250
|30
|70
|9
|2
|5
|33
|14
|33
|3
|3
|3
|Dickerson
|.271
|.316
|70
|7
|19
|4
|0
|2
|13
|5
|12
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|.271
|.352
|48
|3
|13
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|19
|0
|0
|2
|Chavis
|.270
|.325
|37
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.265
|.337
|253
|28
|67
|6
|1
|2
|17
|24
|42
|0
|0
|4
|Candelario
|.260
|.338
|254
|33
|66
|21
|2
|8
|30
|24
|56
|2
|1
|4
|Garrett
|.246
|.295
|122
|19
|30
|5
|0
|3
|15
|7
|43
|2
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|.235
|.298
|221
|19
|52
|9
|0
|8
|27
|15
|19
|0
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.221
|.267
|222
|26
|49
|11
|2
|6
|31
|9
|54
|7
|2
|12
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|44
|4.68
|71
|71
|18
|623.1
|645
|352
|324
|95
|270
|523
|Abbott
|0
|0
|1.29
|3
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Weems
|0
|0
|1.93
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.34
|28
|0
|3
|29.2
|22
|12
|11
|3
|10
|35
|Gray
|4
|6
|3.64
|15
|15
|0
|84.0
|79
|35
|34
|12
|38
|72
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|3
|5
|3.74
|14
|14
|0
|74.2
|71
|31
|31
|11
|32
|87
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.82
|28
|0
|1
|35.1
|32
|17
|15
|3
|10
|30
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|4.23
|28
|0
|11
|27.2
|31
|16
|13
|5
|11
|30
|Williams
|3
|4
|4.50
|14
|14
|0
|70.0
|75
|42
|35
|14
|24
|54
|Corbin
|4
|8
|4.89
|15
|15
|0
|84.2
|108
|52
|46
|13
|26
|54
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.25
|8
|8
|0
|36.0
|36
|24
|21
|4
|22
|27
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.61
|18
|0
|0
|25.2
|16
|16
|16
|5
|20
|24
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|7.71
|15
|5
|1
|37.1
|43
|34
|32
|8
|27
|30
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
