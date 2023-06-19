BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.32024272966351211354282182494361145
Meneses.299.33927429821712351755000
Robles.291.381103143051081118810
Thomas.290.341276498019211351876712
Vargas.286.2976311183121012002
García.280.3122503070925331433333
Dickerson.271.3167071940213512011
Adams.271.352483133126619002
Chavis.270.325374100002313000
Smith.265.3372532867612172442004
Candelario.260.33825433662128302456214
Garrett.246.295122193050315743201
Ruiz.235.2982211952908271519004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Abrams.221.26722226491126319547212
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27444.68717118623.164535232495270523
Abbott001.293007.0411124
Weems001.938009.13221311
Harvey333.34280329.222121131035
Gray463.641515084.0793534123872
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore353.741414074.2713131113287
Thompson323.82280135.132171531030
Finnegan334.232801127.231161351130
Williams344.501414070.0754235142454
Corbin484.891515084.21085246132654
Irvin135.2588036.036242142227
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward005.61180025.216161652024
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl047.71155137.143343282730
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

