|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.324
|1392
|166
|361
|57
|7
|26
|158
|115
|287
|24
|8
|25
|Meneses
|.300
|.328
|170
|16
|51
|10
|0
|2
|22
|7
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.292
|.320
|24
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.285
|.343
|151
|25
|43
|6
|1
|4
|18
|11
|41
|4
|1
|1
|Smith
|.271
|.360
|140
|17
|38
|2
|0
|1
|10
|18
|25
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.270
|.315
|137
|17
|37
|5
|1
|3
|17
|10
|14
|2
|2
|0
|Abrams
|.258
|.305
|132
|16
|34
|5
|2
|4
|22
|6
|29
|5
|2
|8
|Garrett
|.254
|.324
|67
|14
|17
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.308
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.242
|.308
|132
|9
|32
|6
|0
|3
|13
|10
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Call
|.228
|.327
|136
|17
|31
|5
|0
|3
|16
|19
|36
|3
|2
|0
|Candelario
|.219
|.281
|151
|15
|33
|9
|1
|4
|14
|11
|34
|0
|0
|3
|Adams
|.192
|.250
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Alu
|.111
|.200
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|23
|4.40
|41
|41
|11
|360.1
|362
|186
|176
|44
|151
|298
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Harvey
|2
|0
|1.96
|17
|0
|1
|18.1
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|20
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.76
|18
|0
|1
|16.1
|14
|6
|5
|1
|9
|10
|Gray
|3
|5
|2.96
|8
|8
|0
|45.2
|42
|15
|15
|5
|19
|40
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.29
|8
|8
|0
|41.0
|39
|15
|15
|4
|21
|51
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|4.03
|17
|0
|0
|22.1
|24
|10
|10
|1
|3
|12
|Irvin
|1
|1
|4.11
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|7
|7
|0
|8
|14
|Williams
|1
|1
|4.23
|8
|8
|0
|38.1
|41
|19
|18
|6
|9
|27
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.43
|16
|0
|1
|22.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|5
|21
|Corbin
|2
|5
|4.65
|9
|9
|0
|50.1
|62
|31
|26
|7
|10
|31
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.91
|11
|0
|0
|14.2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|13
|15
|Machado
|0
|0
|5.00
|7
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.62
|14
|0
|0
|16.0
|18
|11
|10
|1
|12
|8
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|6.28
|16
|0
|8
|14.1
|19
|11
|10
|4
|9
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
