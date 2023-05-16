BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32413921663615772615811528724825
Meneses.300.3281701651100222736000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Vargas.292.3202437110511001
Thomas.285.3431512543614181141411
Smith.271.3601401738201101825002
García.270.3151371737513171014220
Abrams.258.305132163452422629528
Garrett.254.3246714173017522100
Chavis.250.3082426000127000
Ruiz.242.308132932603131012002
Call.228.3271361731503161936320
Candelario.219.2811511533914141134003
Adams.192.25026251015210002
Alu.111.200901000013100
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18234.40414111360.136218617644151298
Weems000.002002.1100023
Harvey201.96170118.110441720
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.122.76180116.114651910
Gray352.9688045.242151551940
Gore323.2988041.039151542151
Ramírez214.03170022.12410101312
Irvin114.1133015.112770814
Williams114.2388038.14119186927
Thompson224.43160122.12112112521
Corbin254.6599050.162312671031
Ward004.91110014.288821315
Machado005.007009.0955216
Harris005.62140016.01811101128
Finnegan126.28160814.11911104913
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

