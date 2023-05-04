|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.314
|1045
|115
|262
|41
|5
|18
|110
|84
|209
|17
|6
|19
|Robles
|.302
|.394
|86
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|9
|13
|8
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.286
|.333
|42
|8
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.276
|.303
|127
|10
|35
|6
|0
|1
|10
|5
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.269
|.328
|108
|16
|29
|4
|1
|2
|14
|8
|30
|3
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.263
|.333
|19
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.259
|.328
|108
|12
|28
|2
|0
|1
|5
|10
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Abrams
|.248
|.309
|101
|11
|25
|4
|2
|2
|15
|6
|24
|3
|2
|7
|Ruiz
|.248
|.315
|101
|6
|25
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Call
|.230
|.331
|100
|13
|23
|3
|0
|3
|14
|15
|22
|2
|2
|0
|Candelario
|.226
|.274
|124
|12
|28
|7
|0
|4
|14
|7
|29
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.223
|.272
|94
|10
|21
|3
|1
|2
|14
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|Adams
|.211
|.250
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.083
|.154
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|13
|18
|4.32
|31
|31
|9
|273.0
|264
|140
|131
|34
|113
|236
|Machado
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|1.50
|13
|0
|1
|12.0
|8
|3
|2
|1
|8
|10
|Irvin
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Thompson
|2
|2
|2.18
|13
|0
|1
|20.2
|14
|6
|5
|2
|2
|20
|Harvey
|1
|0
|2.45
|14
|0
|0
|14.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|17
|Gray
|2
|4
|2.67
|6
|6
|0
|33.2
|30
|10
|10
|4
|13
|31
|Williams
|1
|1
|3.41
|6
|6
|0
|31.2
|32
|13
|12
|4
|7
|21
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.77
|6
|6
|0
|31.0
|26
|13
|13
|3
|18
|39
|Ward
|0
|0
|3.97
|7
|0
|0
|11.1
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|13
|Abbott
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Corbin
|1
|4
|5.17
|7
|7
|0
|38.1
|46
|26
|22
|6
|9
|27
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|5.40
|12
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|8
|8
|0
|2
|7
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|5.54
|14
|0
|7
|13.0
|15
|9
|8
|3
|6
|12
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Harris
|0
|0
|7.36
|9
|0
|0
|11.0
|14
|10
|9
|1
|7
|4
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
