BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.3141045115262415181108420917619
Robles.302.3948613264108913800
Garrett.286.333428123015313000
Meneses.276.303127103560110527000
Thomas.269.328108162941214830311
Chavis.263.3331915000125000
Smith.259.328108122820151020002
Abrams.248.309101112542215624327
Ruiz.248.315101625402888001
Call.230.3311001323303141522220
Candelario.226.274124122870414729002
García.223.2729410213121478110
Adams.211.2501914100216001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals13184.3231319273.026414013134113236
Machado000.002003.2200003
Weems000.002002.1100023
Edwards Jr.111.50130112.08321810
Irvin002.081104.1211043
Thompson222.18130120.214652220
Harvey102.45140014.29441617
Gray242.6766033.230101041331
Williams113.4166031.23213124721
Gore323.7766031.026131331839
Ward003.9770011.17551713
Abbott004.501002.0211111
Corbin145.1777038.14626226927
Ramírez115.40120013.11788027
Finnegan115.54140713.015983612
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Harris007.3690011.014109174
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

