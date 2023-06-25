BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31825963106781341560296189527381248
Adams.304.371564173239622002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.296.343294518719213381881722
Meneses.291.33128929841712361857000
Vargas.277.2886511183121013002
García.271.30426933731135331534334
Hill.267.2671514100003101
Dickerson.266.3067972150213515011
Chavis.262.311425110013314000
Garrett.260.315131203470316945301
Smith.258.3302672869712172545004
Candelario.255.33327135692329332659214
Ruiz.232.29123720551008271521004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Abrams.229.27224027551427339587213
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals29474.68767620667.1694379347102287562
La Sorsa000.001000.2100000
Abbott001.004009.0711126
Weems001.7490010.14522411
Gray563.431616089.1833534124278
Harvey333.58310532.224141341136
Thompson323.58300137.232171531134
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Finnegan333.903001130.032161351232
Gore364.021515080.2803636133495
Williams444.141515076.0804235142458
Irvin144.7199042.041262242333
Corbin495.321616089.21155953152957
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward006.21200029.023202062226
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

