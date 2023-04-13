BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.324435481101725464387448
Garrett.583.6431247201523000
Robles.359.44439514200456200
Thomas.300.364506152005412111
Smith.279.35443612000456001
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Ruiz.244.34041210201456001
Call.237.3673879101797010
Candelario.226.263536121026214000
Meneses.224.283494114002412000
Abrams.214.28342392205310113
García.179.1722825100302010
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals494.9413133113.01166662194490
Harris000.003004.0200022
Edwards Jr.001.506016.0411015
Harvey001.507006.0311034
Thompson011.7460010.1622118
Gore203.0033015.0125511018
Gray034.3233016.219884513
Williams114.3522010.11165217
Ward004.763005.2433127
Ramírez017.506006.0955013
Corbin127.7133014.0241412369
Kuhl008.1022010.01099357
Banda009.825003.2544134
Finnegan0111.816025.1787343

