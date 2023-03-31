|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.316
|33
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|.667
|.750
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|García
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|4.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|12
|7
|4
|0
|6
|7
|Ramírez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Harvey
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|7
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Finnegan
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
