BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.3163328100245003
Smith.667.750312000010000
Ruiz.500.500402100000000
Robles.500.750211000020000
Meneses.400.400502000100000
Thomas.200.200501000001000
Abrams.000.000400000001003
García.000.000400000001000
Candelario.000.250300000011000
Call.000.000200000101000
Dickerson.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals014.001109.01274067
Ramírez000.001002.0200011
Thompson000.001002.0100003
Harvey000.001001.0100000
Corbin016.001103.0742033
Finnegan0018.001001.0132020

