BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.267.33017432204668193821014236327833
Vargas.324.34237512111712001
Adams.323.400313103126410002
Meneses.305.33820320621302281043000
Dickerson.304.3602357102726001
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.290.3461933456818261454411
García.288.3301702449713201221321
Smith.275.3601782149401142231003
Garrett.261.3238816233019631200
Candelario.257.31819123491426221441004
Chavis.250.3002837000129000
Abrams.239.291163203972525839628
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.227.2941631237704181215003
Call.215.3121722137903192343320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals22294.56515115448.045024222763194375
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray452.651010057.252181752847
Edwards Jr.122.91230121.2188711115
Harvey223.86220223.11610103728
Gore333.881010051.051222272763
Thompson224.26190125.12313122823
Williams224.321010050.049252491337
Finnegan124.502101020.022121041020
Ward004.58130017.299931516
Corbin454.881111062.275393491440
Irvin125.3255022.019151331619
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez225.92200024.13317164413
Machado006.43120014.01710103311
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl028.0675125.229232351722
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

