|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.267
|.330
|1743
|220
|466
|81
|9
|38
|210
|142
|363
|27
|8
|33
|Vargas
|.324
|.342
|37
|5
|12
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|.323
|.400
|31
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.305
|.338
|203
|20
|62
|13
|0
|2
|28
|10
|43
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.304
|.360
|23
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.346
|193
|34
|56
|8
|1
|8
|26
|14
|54
|4
|1
|1
|García
|.288
|.330
|170
|24
|49
|7
|1
|3
|20
|12
|21
|3
|2
|1
|Smith
|.275
|.360
|178
|21
|49
|4
|0
|1
|14
|22
|31
|0
|0
|3
|Garrett
|.261
|.323
|88
|16
|23
|3
|0
|1
|9
|6
|31
|2
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.257
|.318
|191
|23
|49
|14
|2
|6
|22
|14
|41
|0
|0
|4
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.239
|.291
|163
|20
|39
|7
|2
|5
|25
|8
|39
|6
|2
|8
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.227
|.294
|163
|12
|37
|7
|0
|4
|18
|12
|15
|0
|0
|3
|Call
|.215
|.312
|172
|21
|37
|9
|0
|3
|19
|23
|43
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|22
|29
|4.56
|51
|51
|15
|448.0
|450
|242
|227
|63
|194
|375
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.65
|10
|10
|0
|57.2
|52
|18
|17
|5
|28
|47
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.91
|23
|0
|1
|21.2
|18
|8
|7
|1
|11
|15
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.86
|22
|0
|2
|23.1
|16
|10
|10
|3
|7
|28
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.88
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|51
|22
|22
|7
|27
|63
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.26
|19
|0
|1
|25.1
|23
|13
|12
|2
|8
|23
|Williams
|2
|2
|4.32
|10
|10
|0
|50.0
|49
|25
|24
|9
|13
|37
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|4.50
|21
|0
|10
|20.0
|22
|12
|10
|4
|10
|20
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.58
|13
|0
|0
|17.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|15
|16
|Corbin
|4
|5
|4.88
|11
|11
|0
|62.2
|75
|39
|34
|9
|14
|40
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.32
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|19
|15
|13
|3
|16
|19
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.92
|20
|0
|0
|24.1
|33
|17
|16
|4
|4
|13
|Machado
|0
|0
|6.43
|12
|0
|0
|14.0
|17
|10
|10
|3
|3
|11
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|8.06
|7
|5
|1
|25.2
|29
|23
|23
|5
|17
|22
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.