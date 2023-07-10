BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31830853738061561778356223633521553
Thomas.302.3473546010723214492198822
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.284.32833434952016462272000
Vargas.284.3158813255121144002
García.271.30731740861245371940445
Adams.267.329754205239625002
Candelario.261.337322468427213433074515
Smith.260.3283153482815202653005
Garrett.260.3261542340806241453311
Chavis.250.294486120013316000
Dickerson.248.27810972760214522012
Abrams.245.2922823569163735126714214
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.226.27928324641109311628004
Call.220.3112362952905252948830
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals36544.76909023794.1834456420124343670
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Ferrer001.805005.0311055
Weems102.21150020.19854921
Harvey343.20380839.128161451244
Finnegan333.383601137.136171451435
Gray673.4118180100.1974138144792
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.83350142.137201831637
Abbott014.2480017.017882913
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Williams554.451818091.01015245183068
Irvin254.601212058.257343072841
Corbin6104.8919190108.21356659173374
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Willingham008.445005.1855312
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Adon009.001003.0333202
Espino0013.501000.2211012
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

