|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.318
|3085
|373
|806
|156
|17
|78
|356
|223
|633
|52
|15
|53
|Thomas
|.302
|.347
|354
|60
|107
|23
|2
|14
|49
|21
|98
|8
|2
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.284
|.328
|334
|34
|95
|20
|1
|6
|46
|22
|72
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.284
|.315
|88
|13
|25
|5
|1
|2
|11
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.271
|.307
|317
|40
|86
|12
|4
|5
|37
|19
|40
|4
|4
|5
|Adams
|.267
|.329
|75
|4
|20
|5
|2
|3
|9
|6
|25
|0
|0
|2
|Candelario
|.261
|.337
|322
|46
|84
|27
|2
|13
|43
|30
|74
|5
|1
|5
|Smith
|.260
|.328
|315
|34
|82
|8
|1
|5
|20
|26
|53
|0
|0
|5
|Garrett
|.260
|.326
|154
|23
|40
|8
|0
|6
|24
|14
|53
|3
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.250
|.294
|48
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.248
|.278
|109
|7
|27
|6
|0
|2
|14
|5
|22
|0
|1
|2
|Abrams
|.245
|.292
|282
|35
|69
|16
|3
|7
|35
|12
|67
|14
|2
|14
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.226
|.279
|283
|24
|64
|11
|0
|9
|31
|16
|28
|0
|0
|4
|Call
|.220
|.311
|236
|29
|52
|9
|0
|5
|25
|29
|48
|8
|3
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|36
|54
|4.76
|90
|90
|23
|794.1
|834
|456
|420
|124
|343
|670
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|1.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5
|Weems
|1
|0
|2.21
|15
|0
|0
|20.1
|9
|8
|5
|4
|9
|21
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.20
|38
|0
|8
|39.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|44
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|3.38
|36
|0
|11
|37.1
|36
|17
|14
|5
|14
|35
|Gray
|6
|7
|3.41
|18
|18
|0
|100.1
|97
|41
|38
|14
|47
|92
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.83
|35
|0
|1
|42.1
|37
|20
|18
|3
|16
|37
|Abbott
|0
|1
|4.24
|8
|0
|0
|17.0
|17
|8
|8
|2
|9
|13
|Gore
|4
|7
|4.42
|18
|18
|0
|89.2
|92
|44
|44
|14
|39
|108
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.45
|18
|18
|0
|91.0
|101
|52
|45
|18
|30
|68
|Irvin
|2
|5
|4.60
|12
|12
|0
|58.2
|57
|34
|30
|7
|28
|41
|Corbin
|6
|10
|4.89
|19
|19
|0
|108.2
|135
|66
|59
|17
|33
|74
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Willingham
|0
|0
|8.44
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Adon
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Espino
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|18.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|4
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
