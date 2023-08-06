BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.31837914819821992097455283786792060
Adams.306.3649883092415827002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.288.332438751262721862251231422
Meneses.281.322416441172519602687000
Smith.265.339378391001315303365105
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Chavis.258.3136210162014521000
Vargas.256.29712118317121679012
Abrams.253.30336854931941043188225214
Garrett.251.32719131481207292070311
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.250.2802426100317201
Ruiz.243.296346308416011402234115
Call.207.30830037621216323962961
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.000.000400000002000
Downs.000.500100000011100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals48634.8811111129978.11029567530158407821
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems202.78270032.120131051534
Finnegan532.814601648.039181561545
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.5422220122.011751481557105
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore684.3422220112.011054541849129
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Williams564.7222220108.21256457223779
Irvin354.861616079.2804743133462
Adon104.9131011.06663211
Corbin7115.0323230132.11618274243789
Ferrer105.11140012.11477189
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Abbott015.40130023.126141441319
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa006.75120010.21388038
Machado207.04200023.02818188619
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham028.53120012.22212125310
Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

