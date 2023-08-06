|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.318
|3791
|481
|982
|199
|20
|97
|455
|283
|786
|79
|20
|60
|Adams
|.306
|.364
|98
|8
|30
|9
|2
|4
|15
|8
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.288
|.332
|438
|75
|126
|27
|2
|18
|62
|25
|123
|14
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.281
|.322
|416
|44
|117
|25
|1
|9
|60
|26
|87
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.265
|.339
|378
|39
|100
|13
|1
|5
|30
|33
|65
|1
|0
|5
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Chavis
|.258
|.313
|62
|10
|16
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.256
|.297
|121
|18
|31
|7
|1
|2
|16
|7
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Abrams
|.253
|.303
|368
|54
|93
|19
|4
|10
|43
|18
|82
|25
|2
|14
|Garrett
|.251
|.327
|191
|31
|48
|12
|0
|7
|29
|20
|70
|3
|1
|1
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Alu
|.250
|.280
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|2
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|.243
|.296
|346
|30
|84
|16
|0
|11
|40
|22
|34
|1
|1
|5
|Call
|.207
|.308
|300
|37
|62
|12
|1
|6
|32
|39
|62
|9
|6
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Rutherford
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|48
|63
|4.88
|111
|111
|29
|978.1
|1029
|567
|530
|158
|407
|821
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|2
|0
|2.78
|27
|0
|0
|32.1
|20
|13
|10
|5
|15
|34
|Finnegan
|5
|3
|2.81
|46
|0
|16
|48.0
|39
|18
|15
|6
|15
|45
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Gray
|7
|9
|3.54
|22
|22
|0
|122.0
|117
|51
|48
|15
|57
|105
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|6
|8
|4.34
|22
|22
|0
|112.0
|110
|54
|54
|18
|49
|129
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.56
|42
|0
|1
|47.1
|47
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Williams
|5
|6
|4.72
|22
|22
|0
|108.2
|125
|64
|57
|22
|37
|79
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.86
|16
|16
|0
|79.2
|80
|47
|43
|13
|34
|62
|Adon
|1
|0
|4.91
|3
|1
|0
|11.0
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Corbin
|7
|11
|5.03
|23
|23
|0
|132.1
|161
|82
|74
|24
|37
|89
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|5.11
|14
|0
|0
|12.1
|14
|7
|7
|1
|8
|9
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.40
|13
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|14
|14
|4
|13
|19
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|6.75
|12
|0
|0
|10.2
|13
|8
|8
|0
|3
|8
|Machado
|2
|0
|7.04
|20
|0
|0
|23.0
|28
|18
|18
|8
|6
|19
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|8.53
|12
|0
|0
|12.2
|22
|12
|12
|5
|3
|10
|Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
