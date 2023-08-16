BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.3194102521106221420108493316860862367
Adams.305.3711058321024151030002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.282.328472811332922068281351532
Meneses.279.3254525312626111633294000
Smith.268.341406411091615313571107
Chavis.265.3156810182014522000
Garrett.262.34321035551407352576311
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Abrams.256.308403571032241144208730315
Ruiz.255.311381389717014462739116
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Downs.250.500411000121100
Vargas.248.279157223991425712014
Alu.235.273513121017220301
Call.199.30432637651216334469971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.130.1672323000018000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals53674.88120120311056.11099611573177436903
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Ro.Garcia002.165008.1222015
Weems302.41310037.123131051642
Finnegan632.654901851.041181561551
Harvey343.05400941.128161451246
Ferrer103.57190017.21777199
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7103.9624240129.212860571762114
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Gore694.6223230117.011760602150134
Irvin354.761818090.2925248173674
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon105.1442014.08883414
Williams575.2024240117.21397568284090
Machado316.26250027.13319199824
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

