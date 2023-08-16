|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.319
|4102
|521
|1062
|214
|20
|108
|493
|316
|860
|86
|23
|67
|Adams
|.305
|.371
|105
|8
|32
|10
|2
|4
|15
|10
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.282
|.328
|472
|81
|133
|29
|2
|20
|68
|28
|135
|15
|3
|2
|Meneses
|.279
|.325
|452
|53
|126
|26
|1
|11
|63
|32
|94
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.268
|.341
|406
|41
|109
|16
|1
|5
|31
|35
|71
|1
|0
|7
|Chavis
|.265
|.315
|68
|10
|18
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.262
|.343
|210
|35
|55
|14
|0
|7
|35
|25
|76
|3
|1
|1
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.256
|.308
|403
|57
|103
|22
|4
|11
|44
|20
|87
|30
|3
|15
|Ruiz
|.255
|.311
|381
|38
|97
|17
|0
|14
|46
|27
|39
|1
|1
|6
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Downs
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.248
|.279
|157
|22
|39
|9
|1
|4
|25
|7
|12
|0
|1
|4
|Alu
|.235
|.273
|51
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|20
|3
|0
|1
|Call
|.199
|.304
|326
|37
|65
|12
|1
|6
|33
|44
|69
|9
|7
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Rutherford
|.130
|.167
|23
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|53
|67
|4.88
|120
|120
|31
|1056.1
|1099
|611
|573
|177
|436
|903
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|0
|2.16
|5
|0
|0
|8.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Weems
|3
|0
|2.41
|31
|0
|0
|37.1
|23
|13
|10
|5
|16
|42
|Finnegan
|6
|3
|2.65
|49
|0
|18
|51.0
|41
|18
|15
|6
|15
|51
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.05
|40
|0
|9
|41.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|46
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|3.57
|19
|0
|0
|17.2
|17
|7
|7
|1
|9
|9
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|10
|3.96
|24
|24
|0
|129.2
|128
|60
|57
|17
|62
|114
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.56
|42
|0
|1
|47.1
|47
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Gore
|6
|9
|4.62
|23
|23
|0
|117.0
|117
|60
|60
|21
|50
|134
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.76
|18
|18
|0
|90.2
|92
|52
|48
|17
|36
|74
|Corbin
|7
|11
|4.85
|24
|24
|0
|137.1
|162
|83
|74
|24
|44
|91
|Abbott
|1
|1
|5.06
|15
|0
|0
|26.2
|28
|15
|15
|4
|15
|24
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Adon
|1
|0
|5.14
|4
|2
|0
|14.0
|8
|8
|8
|3
|4
|14
|Williams
|5
|7
|5.20
|24
|24
|0
|117.2
|139
|75
|68
|28
|40
|90
|Machado
|3
|1
|6.26
|25
|0
|0
|27.1
|33
|19
|19
|9
|8
|24
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.61
|15
|0
|0
|16.1
|17
|12
|12
|2
|4
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|13
|0
|0
|14.0
|24
|14
|14
|6
|4
|11
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
