BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31728123397341461666324204580431350
Thomas.303.352320579721214442090722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Vargas.288.3167313214121133002
Meneses.283.32230729871912391866000
Adams.283.348604173239622002
García.276.30929436811235371738444
Garrett.268.3351382137804191347301
Smith.265.3322913177814192647005
Candelario.264.337296407826210382767414
Chavis.256.304436110013314000
Dickerson.237.2739372260213521012
Abrams.234.27925631601437349639213
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.28526223601009301623004
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Hill.132.1753825100029101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33494.77828222721.1753415382111310621
Ferrer000.001001.0000002
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems101.88110014.15633614
Harvey333.25350736.025141341241
Gray663.301717095.1893635124386
Finnegan333.513201133.133161351233
Thompson323.66330139.134181631536
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Abbott014.0560013.111661611
Williams444.281616080.0884538162562
Gore474.481717088.19144441439107
Irvin144.721010047.246292552537
Corbin594.841717096.21205952152966
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Espino0013.501000.2211012
Willingham0019.292002.1655301
La Sorsa0027.003001.1544001
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you