BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.31845385801171234211215493429481002472
Downs.400.667542000141200
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.284.33050461143321117633102000
Thomas.280.331521881463232069331491732
Adams.278.3381338371224191143002
Kieboom.273.3042246103505000
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Ruiz.259.3134174310819016552844116
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Smith.258.329445451151616353779107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Chavis.256.2998213213025529100
Abrams.253.303455661152241449209738317
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.250.2998062010111524411
Vargas.239.28020124481014251212015
Call.202.30535140711317364773971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Young.100.2501011000022100
Millas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62714.87133133391170.112106756332024801005
Harvey342.774701048.233171551353
Finnegan632.915702558.251221981857
Weems402.95370042.229171481848
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3020200102.21015349184184
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ferrer304.63250023.124121231016
Corbin9114.7026260149.117387782747104
Williams684.8226260130.21467770294599
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon205.2564024.01714144620
Ro.Garcia005.28100015.110993415
Thompson445.40470151.257333132042
Machado315.97300031.2372121101030
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you