BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.3194135527107121520112499317864872367
Adams.305.3711058321024151030002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.284.329476821352922068281351532
Meneses.281.3294555412827111633294000
Smith.266.338410411091615313571107
Garrett.266.34621437571409372577311
Chavis.264.3127211192025524000
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.255.310385399817015492739116
Abrams.253.305407571032241144208831315
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Downs.250.500411000121100
Vargas.248.278161224091425712014
Alu.235.273513121017220301
Call.198.30432837651216334569971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.130.1672323000018000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals54674.86121121311065.11103613575178439912
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Ro.Garcia002.165008.1222015
Finnegan632.605001852.041181561651
Weems302.82320038.125151261642
Harvey343.05400941.128161451246
Ferrer203.44200018.118771911
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7103.9624240129.212860571762114
Gore694.3824240123.111860602152141
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Irvin354.761818090.2925248173674
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon105.1442014.08883414
Williams575.2024240117.21397568284090
Machado316.26250027.13319199824
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

