BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.318510551282026524698749
Garrett.583.6431247201523000
Thomas.310.365587182005415211
Robles.298.37747514200457200
Ruiz.265.34549213301556001
García.257.2893549101423010
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Smith.245.31053613000458001
Candelario.242.273627153027215000
Meneses.224.274585134003412000
Abrams.208.296484102205411313
Call.208.32248810101999010
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals4114.8815153131.013476712155100
Harris000.004005.0200022
Edwards Jr.011.237017.1521036
Thompson011.7460010.1622118
Gore203.0033015.0125511018
Williams113.5233015.11576239
Harvey003.528007.2533157
Gray034.3233016.219884513
Ward004.914007.1544148
Ramírez015.407008.11055014
Corbin127.7133014.0241412369
Kuhl018.5933014.2171414489
Banda009.006004.0744134
Finnegan0111.816025.1787343

