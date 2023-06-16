BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.32122892815961081252268178465341143
Chavis.303.361334100002310000
Meneses.297.34125928771512321751000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.286.33825944741529311872612
Dickerson.286.3336371840211512011
Vargas.283.2956011173121012002
García.274.3102342964915291431332
Smith.270.3462372764612172441004
Adams.267.340453123126517002
Garrett.263.309114193050315640200
Candelario.245.32824130591728302456214
Ruiz.239.3042091950808271517004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Abrams.217.26221223461026308506212
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27404.61676718587.160432930192253496
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.123.03300229.227111011422
Weems003.185005.2322137
Gray453.191414079.0702928103766
Harvey333.34280329.222121131035
Gore353.741414074.2713131113287
Thompson323.93270134.131171531029
Williams344.111313065.2683730132152
Finnegan334.392701126.231161351130
Corbin474.811414078.2974842132451
Ward005.32170023.214141451823
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin135.8177031.032232042023
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.86125134.141323082328
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

