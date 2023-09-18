BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.313510364112902542213860938810681122682
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.313.3891615101422001
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.280.32756166157341118136119000
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Thomas.272.319577941573432579331611835
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.260.331489521272019424386107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
García.256.291407501041348472357946
Ruiz.253.3054744912020017603050117
Vargas.251.30323528591214291716116
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Abrams.242.2975127712422518572811141420
Chavis.242.2819115223025533100
Young.227.301666155005714701
Alu.218.26113392910112637411
Kieboom.210.258628132038317000
Call.196.30036841721417365076981
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Blankenhorn.161.2973125001166000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals66844.97150150391323.113857787312295461132
Harvey342.895301056.040201871364
Weems403.00460051.033201782454
Ferrer303.56330030.126121231122
Finnegan753.586302565.160302692360
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7124.0728280148.014270672175132
Ro.Garcia124.33200027.021161331029
Irvin364.3423230118.11116157205198
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Machado414.98380043.1452424111237
Corbin10135.0030300171.0199104953052121
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Thompson445.50510154.062353342244
La Sorsa105.55190024.12615153521
Williams6105.5529290141.017195873451107
Adon225.9297038.040252561633
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.66180024.13518188915
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Rutledge0117.181103.21077112
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

