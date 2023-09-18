|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.313
|5103
|641
|1290
|254
|22
|138
|609
|388
|1068
|112
|26
|82
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Millas
|.313
|.389
|16
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.280
|.327
|561
|66
|157
|34
|1
|11
|81
|36
|119
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.273
|.331
|143
|8
|39
|13
|2
|4
|21
|11
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.272
|.319
|577
|94
|157
|34
|3
|25
|79
|33
|161
|18
|3
|5
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.260
|.331
|489
|52
|127
|20
|1
|9
|42
|43
|86
|1
|0
|7
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|García
|.256
|.291
|407
|50
|104
|13
|4
|8
|47
|23
|57
|9
|4
|6
|Ruiz
|.253
|.305
|474
|49
|120
|20
|0
|17
|60
|30
|50
|1
|1
|7
|Vargas
|.251
|.303
|235
|28
|59
|12
|1
|4
|29
|17
|16
|1
|1
|6
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Abrams
|.242
|.297
|512
|77
|124
|22
|5
|18
|57
|28
|111
|41
|4
|20
|Chavis
|.242
|.281
|91
|15
|22
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|33
|1
|0
|0
|Young
|.227
|.301
|66
|6
|15
|5
|0
|0
|5
|7
|14
|7
|0
|1
|Alu
|.218
|.261
|133
|9
|29
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6
|37
|4
|1
|1
|Kieboom
|.210
|.258
|62
|8
|13
|2
|0
|3
|8
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.196
|.300
|368
|41
|72
|14
|1
|7
|36
|50
|76
|9
|8
|1
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Blankenhorn
|.161
|.297
|31
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|66
|84
|4.97
|150
|150
|39
|1323.1
|1385
|778
|731
|229
|546
|1132
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.89
|53
|0
|10
|56.0
|40
|20
|18
|7
|13
|64
|Weems
|4
|0
|3.00
|46
|0
|0
|51.0
|33
|20
|17
|8
|24
|54
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|3.56
|33
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|12
|12
|3
|11
|22
|Finnegan
|7
|5
|3.58
|63
|0
|25
|65.1
|60
|30
|26
|9
|23
|60
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|12
|4.07
|28
|28
|0
|148.0
|142
|70
|67
|21
|75
|132
|Ro.Garcia
|1
|2
|4.33
|20
|0
|0
|27.0
|21
|16
|13
|3
|10
|29
|Irvin
|3
|6
|4.34
|23
|23
|0
|118.1
|111
|61
|57
|20
|51
|98
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.42
|27
|27
|0
|136.1
|134
|71
|67
|27
|57
|151
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Machado
|4
|1
|4.98
|38
|0
|0
|43.1
|45
|24
|24
|11
|12
|37
|Corbin
|10
|13
|5.00
|30
|30
|0
|171.0
|199
|104
|95
|30
|52
|121
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.50
|51
|0
|1
|54.0
|62
|35
|33
|4
|22
|44
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|5.55
|19
|0
|0
|24.1
|26
|15
|15
|3
|5
|21
|Williams
|6
|10
|5.55
|29
|29
|0
|141.0
|171
|95
|87
|34
|51
|107
|Adon
|2
|2
|5.92
|9
|7
|0
|38.0
|40
|25
|25
|6
|16
|33
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|6.66
|18
|0
|0
|24.1
|35
|18
|18
|8
|9
|15
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Rutledge
|0
|1
|17.18
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
