BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31935934549391871993434263739691958
Adams.304.3549272882415627002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.286.333416691192621655251151222
Meneses.281.323391411102317552581000
García.268.30236646981346422149846
Vargas.267.30610516286121465012
Smith.265.33636238961315303060005
Garrett.262.33318330481107291867311
Candelario.258.341365579430216533587516
Abrams.253.30334452871841041177821214
Dickerson.252.28213583460217626012
Chavis.250.300569142014420000
Ruiz.245.297326308014011392033115
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.212.30828333601116313457951
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals44614.9510510527924.1987545508151388782
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Finnegan433.074201444.039181561442
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Weems103.14230028.215131051530
Gray783.2721210118.111346431554102
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore684.4221210106.010752521747124
Williams554.4721210104.21185952213377
Thompson344.66410146.146262431940
Irvin354.961515074.1744541133260
Corbin7115.0722220126.01577971213687
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ferrer105.40110010.01366069
Adon005.402005.0333224
Abbott015.64120022.124141441218
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Machado108.10170020.02818188516
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
La Sorsa009.3910007.21288036
Willingham0211.009009.0171111525
Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you