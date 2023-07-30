|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.319
|3593
|454
|939
|187
|19
|93
|434
|263
|739
|69
|19
|58
|Adams
|.304
|.354
|92
|7
|28
|8
|2
|4
|15
|6
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.286
|.333
|416
|69
|119
|26
|2
|16
|55
|25
|115
|12
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.281
|.323
|391
|41
|110
|23
|1
|7
|55
|25
|81
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.268
|.302
|366
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|49
|8
|4
|6
|Vargas
|.267
|.306
|105
|16
|28
|6
|1
|2
|14
|6
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|.265
|.336
|362
|38
|96
|13
|1
|5
|30
|30
|60
|0
|0
|5
|Garrett
|.262
|.333
|183
|30
|48
|11
|0
|7
|29
|18
|67
|3
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.258
|.341
|365
|57
|94
|30
|2
|16
|53
|35
|87
|5
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.253
|.303
|344
|52
|87
|18
|4
|10
|41
|17
|78
|21
|2
|14
|Dickerson
|.252
|.282
|135
|8
|34
|6
|0
|2
|17
|6
|26
|0
|1
|2
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|56
|9
|14
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.245
|.297
|326
|30
|80
|14
|0
|11
|39
|20
|33
|1
|1
|5
|Alu
|.214
|.267
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.212
|.308
|283
|33
|60
|11
|1
|6
|31
|34
|57
|9
|5
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|44
|61
|4.95
|105
|105
|27
|924.1
|987
|545
|508
|151
|388
|782
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|4
|3
|3.07
|42
|0
|14
|44.0
|39
|18
|15
|6
|14
|42
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Weems
|1
|0
|3.14
|23
|0
|0
|28.2
|15
|13
|10
|5
|15
|30
|Gray
|7
|8
|3.27
|21
|21
|0
|118.1
|113
|46
|43
|15
|54
|102
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|6
|8
|4.42
|21
|21
|0
|106.0
|107
|52
|52
|17
|47
|124
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.47
|21
|21
|0
|104.2
|118
|59
|52
|21
|33
|77
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.66
|41
|0
|1
|46.1
|46
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.96
|15
|15
|0
|74.1
|74
|45
|41
|13
|32
|60
|Corbin
|7
|11
|5.07
|22
|22
|0
|126.0
|157
|79
|71
|21
|36
|87
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|5.40
|11
|0
|0
|10.0
|13
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.64
|12
|0
|0
|22.1
|24
|14
|14
|4
|12
|18
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Machado
|1
|0
|8.10
|17
|0
|0
|20.0
|28
|18
|18
|8
|5
|16
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|9.39
|10
|0
|0
|7.2
|12
|8
|8
|0
|3
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|11.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|17
|11
|11
|5
|2
|5
|Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.