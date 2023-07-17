|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.317
|3190
|390
|829
|164
|18
|81
|370
|233
|659
|56
|16
|53
|Thomas
|.299
|.348
|365
|62
|109
|24
|2
|14
|50
|24
|99
|8
|2
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.282
|.323
|347
|34
|98
|21
|1
|6
|49
|22
|77
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.278
|.337
|79
|4
|22
|5
|2
|3
|10
|6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|Vargas
|.270
|.305
|100
|15
|27
|6
|1
|2
|13
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.265
|.303
|324
|41
|86
|12
|4
|5
|37
|20
|42
|5
|4
|5
|Smith
|.262
|.332
|325
|35
|85
|11
|1
|5
|22
|29
|55
|0
|0
|5
|Candelario
|.260
|.336
|323
|46
|84
|27
|2
|13
|43
|30
|75
|5
|1
|5
|Chavis
|.255
|.296
|51
|7
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.254
|.299
|295
|42
|75
|17
|4
|8
|36
|12
|68
|16
|2
|14
|Garrett
|.253
|.317
|162
|23
|41
|8
|0
|6
|24
|14
|58
|3
|1
|1
|Dickerson
|.239
|.275
|113
|7
|27
|6
|0
|2
|14
|6
|22
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|.228
|.281
|290
|25
|66
|11
|0
|10
|33
|17
|29
|1
|0
|4
|Call
|.215
|.305
|247
|31
|53
|9
|0
|6
|27
|29
|51
|8
|4
|0
|Alu
|.214
|.267
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|37
|56
|4.85
|93
|93
|24
|820.1
|870
|478
|442
|131
|350
|688
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Finnegan
|4
|3
|3.43
|37
|0
|11
|39.1
|37
|18
|15
|6
|14
|37
|Gray
|6
|8
|3.59
|19
|19
|0
|105.1
|107
|45
|42
|15
|48
|94
|Weems
|1
|0
|3.63
|17
|0
|0
|22.1
|13
|12
|9
|5
|11
|21
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.80
|36
|0
|1
|42.2
|37
|20
|18
|3
|16
|37
|Gore
|4
|7
|4.42
|18
|18
|0
|89.2
|92
|44
|44
|14
|39
|108
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.42
|19
|19
|0
|93.2
|102
|53
|46
|19
|31
|73
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|4.50
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|5
|Corbin
|6
|10
|4.89
|19
|19
|0
|108.2
|135
|66
|59
|17
|33
|74
|Irvin
|2
|5
|4.96
|13
|13
|0
|61.2
|63
|38
|34
|8
|29
|44
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.12
|9
|0
|0
|19.1
|19
|11
|11
|3
|9
|15
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Espino
|0
|0
|7.36
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Willingham
|0
|1
|7.71
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|10
|6
|6
|3
|1
|3
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|18.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|4
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
