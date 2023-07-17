BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.31731903908291641881370233659561653
Thomas.299.3483656210924214502499822
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.282.32334734982116492277000
Adams.278.3377942252310626002
Vargas.270.30510015276121355002
García.265.30332441861245372042545
Smith.262.33232535851115222955005
Candelario.260.336323468427213433075515
Chavis.255.296517131013318000
Abrams.254.2992954275174836126816214
Garrett.253.3171622341806241458311
Dickerson.239.27511372760214622012
Ruiz.228.281290256611010331729104
Call.215.3052473153906272951840
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals37564.85939324820.1870478442131350688
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Finnegan433.433701139.137181561437
Gray683.5919190105.11074542154894
Weems103.63170022.11312951121
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.80360142.237201831637
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Williams554.421919093.21025346193173
Ferrer004.507006.0833055
Corbin6104.8919190108.21356659173374
Irvin254.961313061.263383482944
Abbott015.1290019.11911113915
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Adon005.402005.0333224
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Espino007.362003.2733112
Willingham017.716007.01066313
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

