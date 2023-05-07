|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.254
|.315
|1150
|132
|292
|44
|5
|22
|126
|91
|235
|19
|7
|21
|Garrett
|.294
|.333
|51
|10
|15
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.277
|.301
|141
|13
|39
|6
|0
|2
|14
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.271
|.316
|107
|13
|29
|5
|1
|3
|16
|8
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.267
|.326
|120
|18
|32
|4
|1
|3
|17
|9
|33
|3
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.261
|.320
|23
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.250
|.308
|108
|13
|27
|4
|2
|2
|15
|6
|25
|4
|2
|7
|Smith
|.248
|.328
|117
|12
|29
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|21
|0
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|.246
|.306
|114
|8
|28
|5
|0
|3
|12
|8
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.228
|.275
|127
|12
|29
|7
|0
|4
|14
|7
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Call
|.216
|.315
|111
|14
|24
|3
|0
|3
|15
|16
|26
|2
|2
|0
|Adams
|.211
|.250
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.211
|.250
|19
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|20
|4.53
|34
|34
|10
|298.1
|296
|159
|150
|40
|131
|260
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|2.08
|14
|0
|1
|13.0
|10
|4
|3
|1
|8
|10
|Irvin
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Harvey
|1
|0
|2.30
|15
|0
|1
|15.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|18
|Gray
|2
|5
|3.03
|7
|7
|0
|38.2
|37
|13
|13
|5
|15
|37
|Thompson
|2
|2
|3.43
|14
|0
|1
|21.0
|18
|9
|8
|2
|2
|20
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.65
|7
|7
|0
|37.0
|34
|15
|15
|4
|19
|48
|Machado
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Williams
|1
|1
|4.25
|7
|7
|0
|36.0
|39
|18
|17
|6
|9
|26
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.26
|9
|0
|0
|12.2
|7
|6
|6
|1
|11
|13
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|4.32
|14
|0
|0
|16.2
|18
|8
|8
|0
|3
|8
|Abbott
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Corbin
|1
|4
|5.17
|7
|7
|0
|38.1
|46
|26
|22
|6
|9
|27
|Harris
|0
|0
|6.23
|11
|0
|0
|13.0
|14
|10
|9
|1
|10
|6
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|6.75
|15
|0
|7
|13.1
|17
|11
|10
|4
|9
|12
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
