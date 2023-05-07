BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.3151150132292445221269123519721
Garrett.294.3335110153015317100
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Meneses.277.301141133960214531000
García.271.316107132951316810110
Thomas.267.326120183241317933311
Chavis.261.3202326000127000
Abrams.250.308108132742215625427
Smith.248.328117122920151321002
Ruiz.246.30611482850312811001
Candelario.228.275127122970414730002
Call.216.3151111424303151626220
Adams.211.2501914100216001
Vargas.211.2501934000211001
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals14204.53343410298.129615915040131260
Weems000.002002.1100023
Edwards Jr.112.08140113.010431810
Irvin002.081104.1211043
Harvey102.30150115.29441718
Gray253.0377038.237131351537
Thompson223.43140121.018982220
Gore323.6577037.034151541948
Machado004.153004.1322113
Williams114.2577036.03918176926
Ward004.2690012.276611113
Ramírez214.32140016.21888038
Abbott004.501002.0211111
Corbin145.1777038.14626226927
Harris006.23110013.0141091106
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Finnegan126.75150713.11711104912
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

