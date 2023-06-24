|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.318
|2596
|310
|678
|134
|15
|60
|296
|189
|527
|38
|12
|48
|Adams
|.304
|.371
|56
|4
|17
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.296
|.343
|294
|51
|87
|19
|2
|13
|38
|18
|81
|7
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.291
|.331
|289
|29
|84
|17
|1
|2
|36
|18
|57
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.277
|.288
|65
|11
|18
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.271
|.304
|269
|33
|73
|11
|3
|5
|33
|15
|34
|3
|3
|4
|Hill
|.267
|.267
|15
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.266
|.306
|79
|7
|21
|5
|0
|2
|13
|5
|15
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.262
|.311
|42
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.260
|.315
|131
|20
|34
|7
|0
|3
|16
|9
|45
|3
|0
|1
|Smith
|.258
|.330
|267
|28
|69
|7
|1
|2
|17
|25
|45
|0
|0
|4
|Candelario
|.255
|.333
|271
|35
|69
|23
|2
|9
|33
|26
|59
|2
|1
|4
|Ruiz
|.232
|.291
|237
|20
|55
|10
|0
|8
|27
|15
|21
|0
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.229
|.272
|240
|27
|55
|14
|2
|7
|33
|9
|58
|7
|2
|13
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|47
|4.68
|76
|76
|20
|667.1
|694
|379
|347
|102
|287
|562
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbott
|0
|0
|1.00
|4
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Weems
|0
|0
|1.74
|9
|0
|0
|10.1
|4
|5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|Gray
|5
|6
|3.43
|16
|16
|0
|89.1
|83
|35
|34
|12
|42
|78
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.58
|31
|0
|5
|32.2
|24
|14
|13
|4
|11
|36
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.58
|30
|0
|1
|37.2
|32
|17
|15
|3
|11
|34
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|3.90
|30
|0
|11
|30.0
|32
|16
|13
|5
|12
|32
|Gore
|3
|6
|4.02
|15
|15
|0
|80.2
|80
|36
|36
|13
|34
|95
|Williams
|4
|4
|4.14
|15
|15
|0
|76.0
|80
|42
|35
|14
|24
|58
|Irvin
|1
|4
|4.71
|9
|9
|0
|42.0
|41
|26
|22
|4
|23
|33
|Corbin
|4
|9
|5.32
|16
|16
|0
|89.2
|115
|59
|53
|15
|29
|57
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ward
|0
|0
|6.21
|20
|0
|0
|29.0
|23
|20
|20
|6
|22
|26
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
