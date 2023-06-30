BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31927413337161441564318203562431250
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.298.346312569321214431987722
Meneses.287.32630329871912391864000
Adams.283.348604173239622002
García.280.31428636801135361736434
Vargas.275.3066912194121133002
Candelario.263.338289407626210382763414
Chavis.262.311426110013314000
Smith.258.3282833073813182647005
Garrett.256.3271332034703171346301
Dickerson.244.2819072260213520012
Ruiz.236.29325422601009301621004
Abrams.233.27924930581427339619213
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Hill.167.2193025100028101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals32484.64808021704.1727395363107304603
La Sorsa000.002001.0100001
Weems101.88110014.15633614
Harvey333.34340635.025141341239
Gray563.431616089.1833534124278
Finnegan333.663101132.032161351233
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.72320138.233181631534
Gore463.891616085.28537371336104
Williams444.281616080.0884538162562
Abbott014.3850012.110661611
Irvin144.721010047.246292552537
Corbin594.931717096.21205953152966
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward006.07210029.224202062226
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham009.001001.0111100
Espino0013.501000.2211012
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

