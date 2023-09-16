BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.314503363412772522213660238110471092682
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.4291214001420001
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.278.32755365154341117936117000
Thomas.275.323567941563332579331561835
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.263.332483521272019424184107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.254.3064694811920017603049117
Vargas.254.30423228591214291616116
García.250.284400481001346442256846
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Abrams.247.3015037512422518572710741420
Chavis.244.2849014223025532100
Young.233.292606145005513501
Alu.222.26712692810111635411
Kieboom.207.258588122037317000
Call.196.30036841721417365076981
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Blankenhorn.161.2973125001166000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65834.97148148391304.113657687212275361122
Harvey343.005201054.040201871362
Weems403.06450050.033201782453
Finnegan743.116102563.256262282159
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer303.72320029.026121231121
Gray7124.0728280148.014270672175132
Irvin364.3423230118.11116157205198
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ro.Garcia024.68190025.02016133828
Machado415.01370041.1422323111237
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Corbin10135.1329290165.0195103943050119
Williams6105.4428280139.016692843449106
Thompson445.50510154.062353342244
La Sorsa105.55190024.12615153521
Adon225.9297038.040252561633
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.56170023.13217177714
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Rutledge0117.181103.21077112
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

