BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.320472511171826484694749
Garrett.583.6431247201523000
Robles.326.40843514200457200
Thomas.315.373547172005414211
Smith.250.32148612000457001
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Candelario.241.274586142026214000
Call.233.35243710101999010
García.226.2653137101423010
Ruiz.222.31445210201356001
Abrams.205.30044492205410313
Meneses.204.259544114002412000
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals4104.8014143122.01237065205096
Harris000.004005.0200022
Edwards Jr.011.237017.1521036
Thompson011.7460010.1622118
Gore203.0033015.0125511018
Williams113.5233015.11576239
Harvey003.528007.2533157
Gray034.3233016.219884513
Ward004.763005.2433127
Ramírez017.506006.0955013
Corbin127.7133014.0241412369
Kuhl008.1022010.01099357
Banda009.825003.2544134
Finnegan0111.816025.1787343

