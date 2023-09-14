|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.315
|4973
|631
|1269
|248
|22
|135
|599
|378
|1033
|109
|25
|80
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Millas
|.333
|.429
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.279
|.326
|548
|64
|153
|33
|1
|11
|79
|34
|115
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.277
|.326
|559
|93
|155
|33
|3
|24
|78
|33
|156
|18
|3
|3
|Adams
|.273
|.331
|143
|8
|39
|13
|2
|4
|21
|11
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.265
|.334
|480
|52
|127
|20
|1
|9
|42
|41
|83
|1
|0
|7
|Ruiz
|.258
|.311
|461
|48
|119
|20
|0
|17
|60
|30
|49
|1
|1
|7
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Young
|.255
|.317
|55
|6
|14
|5
|0
|0
|5
|5
|12
|5
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.254
|.305
|228
|28
|58
|11
|1
|4
|28
|16
|15
|1
|1
|6
|García
|.253
|.288
|395
|48
|100
|13
|4
|6
|44
|22
|53
|8
|4
|6
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Chavis
|.250
|.290
|88
|14
|22
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.248
|.304
|495
|75
|123
|22
|5
|18
|57
|27
|106
|41
|3
|20
|Alu
|.220
|.265
|123
|9
|27
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6
|34
|4
|1
|1
|Call
|.195
|.300
|365
|41
|71
|13
|1
|7
|36
|50
|76
|9
|8
|1
|Kieboom
|.182
|.224
|55
|7
|10
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Blankenhorn
|.179
|.324
|28
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|65
|81
|4.99
|146
|146
|39
|1288.1
|1353
|761
|714
|222
|531
|1099
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.89
|51
|0
|10
|53.0
|37
|19
|17
|6
|13
|60
|Finnegan
|7
|4
|3.11
|61
|0
|25
|63.2
|56
|26
|22
|8
|21
|59
|Weems
|4
|0
|3.17
|43
|0
|0
|48.1
|33
|20
|17
|8
|24
|52
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|3.86
|31
|0
|0
|28.0
|26
|12
|12
|3
|11
|19
|Gray
|7
|11
|4.13
|27
|27
|0
|141.2
|137
|68
|65
|19
|75
|122
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.20
|22
|22
|0
|113.2
|108
|57
|53
|18
|46
|92
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.42
|27
|27
|0
|136.1
|134
|71
|67
|27
|57
|151
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|2
|4.74
|18
|0
|0
|24.2
|20
|16
|13
|3
|8
|28
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Corbin
|10
|13
|5.13
|29
|29
|0
|165.0
|195
|103
|94
|30
|50
|119
|Machado
|4
|1
|5.13
|36
|0
|0
|40.1
|41
|23
|23
|11
|12
|35
|Williams
|6
|10
|5.44
|28
|28
|0
|139.0
|166
|92
|84
|34
|49
|106
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.50
|51
|0
|1
|54.0
|62
|35
|33
|4
|22
|44
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|5.55
|19
|0
|0
|24.1
|26
|15
|15
|3
|5
|21
|Adon
|2
|2
|5.92
|9
|7
|0
|38.0
|40
|25
|25
|6
|16
|33
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|6.56
|17
|0
|0
|23.1
|32
|17
|17
|7
|7
|14
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Rutledge
|0
|1
|17.18
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
