|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.321
|2289
|281
|596
|108
|12
|52
|268
|178
|465
|34
|11
|43
|Chavis
|.303
|.361
|33
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.297
|.341
|259
|28
|77
|15
|1
|2
|32
|17
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.286
|.338
|259
|44
|74
|15
|2
|9
|31
|18
|72
|6
|1
|2
|Dickerson
|.286
|.333
|63
|7
|18
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|12
|0
|1
|1
|Vargas
|.283
|.295
|60
|11
|17
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.274
|.310
|234
|29
|64
|9
|1
|5
|29
|14
|31
|3
|3
|2
|Smith
|.270
|.346
|237
|27
|64
|6
|1
|2
|17
|24
|41
|0
|0
|4
|Adams
|.267
|.340
|45
|3
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.263
|.309
|114
|19
|30
|5
|0
|3
|15
|6
|40
|2
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.245
|.328
|241
|30
|59
|17
|2
|8
|30
|24
|56
|2
|1
|4
|Ruiz
|.239
|.304
|209
|19
|50
|8
|0
|8
|27
|15
|17
|0
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.217
|.262
|212
|23
|46
|10
|2
|6
|30
|8
|50
|6
|2
|12
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|40
|4.61
|67
|67
|18
|587.1
|604
|329
|301
|92
|253
|496
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|3.03
|30
|0
|2
|29.2
|27
|11
|10
|1
|14
|22
|Weems
|0
|0
|3.18
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Gray
|4
|5
|3.19
|14
|14
|0
|79.0
|70
|29
|28
|10
|37
|66
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.34
|28
|0
|3
|29.2
|22
|12
|11
|3
|10
|35
|Gore
|3
|5
|3.74
|14
|14
|0
|74.2
|71
|31
|31
|11
|32
|87
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.93
|27
|0
|1
|34.1
|31
|17
|15
|3
|10
|29
|Williams
|3
|4
|4.11
|13
|13
|0
|65.2
|68
|37
|30
|13
|21
|52
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|4.39
|27
|0
|11
|26.2
|31
|16
|13
|5
|11
|30
|Corbin
|4
|7
|4.81
|14
|14
|0
|78.2
|97
|48
|42
|13
|24
|51
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.32
|17
|0
|0
|23.2
|14
|14
|14
|5
|18
|23
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.81
|7
|7
|0
|31.0
|32
|23
|20
|4
|20
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.86
|12
|5
|1
|34.1
|41
|32
|30
|8
|23
|28
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
