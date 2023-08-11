BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.3173965498102120720104472299831842164
Adams.307.36910183192415928002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.283.328459781302922067271301522
Meneses.280.3254355012225111633092000
Smith.266.337395391051415303369106
Abrams.260.307389571012241144188428215
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.3046410162014522000
Garrett.249.32919733491207292272311
Ruiz.248.306363329016012422638115
Vargas.248.284141193591320710013
Alu.220.25641291005216301
Call.202.30331737641216324168971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.000.0001600000005000
Downs.000.250300000011100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals50664.91116116311020.11068595557171427869
Ro.Garcia000.002003.0000012
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems302.62290034.120131051537
Finnegan532.704801850.041181561549
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.6923230126.212355521659110
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer104.40160014.11677199
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Gore694.6223230117.011760602150134
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Adon104.9131011.06663211
Irvin354.931717084.0855046153668
Williams575.0023230113.11337063253886
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Abbott015.33140025.127151541423
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Machado316.75230025.13019199823
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
La Sorsa007.53140014.11612122413
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

