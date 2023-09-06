BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.31647376001214240211275693609791012477
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.429602000110000
Blankenhorn.308.4381314001131000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.285.334537911533232374331511733
Meneses.279.32752462146321117734106000
Adams.275.3331428391324211144002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Young.267.3533048300347200
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Smith.258.330458481181817384081107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.255.3114354411119016553046116
Alu.255.30010292610111626411
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Abrams.245.2944746811622415512110138320
Vargas.234.27321425501014261215016
Kieboom.214.25042591036110000
Call.198.30535941711317365073971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62774.98139139391225.112837246782154941043
Harvey342.664901050.233171551357
Weems402.76400045.230171482151
Finnegan643.065902561.255252181858
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer304.10280026.124121231018
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3521210107.21055652184488
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams695.2127270134.215886783345102
Corbin9135.2328280158.1190101923049111
Ro.Garcia015.30130018.21713113420
Thompson445.50480152.158343242042
Machado315.65320036.2402323111132
Adon215.9075029.02619195723
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.98170019.12215153417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Willingham027.58150019.03016167413
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

