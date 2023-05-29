|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.328
|1845
|227
|488
|90
|9
|38
|217
|154
|386
|27
|8
|35
|Dickerson
|.333
|.394
|30
|6
|10
|3
|0
|2
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.317
|.333
|41
|6
|13
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.294
|.335
|214
|21
|63
|13
|0
|2
|28
|13
|45
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.294
|.385
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.290
|.353
|31
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.286
|.342
|206
|34
|59
|10
|1
|8
|26
|15
|59
|4
|1
|1
|Smith
|.282
|.367
|188
|23
|53
|5
|0
|1
|14
|23
|32
|0
|0
|4
|García
|.268
|.312
|183
|24
|49
|7
|1
|3
|20
|13
|24
|3
|2
|1
|Candelario
|.261
|.323
|199
|24
|52
|15
|2
|6
|22
|15
|43
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett
|.255
|.314
|94
|16
|24
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|33
|2
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.241
|.291
|170
|20
|41
|8
|2
|5
|28
|8
|40
|6
|2
|9
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.224
|.293
|170
|13
|38
|7
|0
|4
|19
|13
|15
|0
|0
|3
|Call
|.209
|.305
|182
|21
|38
|9
|0
|3
|19
|24
|45
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|23
|31
|4.39
|54
|54
|16
|473.2
|469
|253
|231
|67
|203
|403
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.77
|11
|11
|0
|61.2
|56
|20
|19
|6
|31
|51
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.78
|24
|0
|1
|22.2
|19
|8
|7
|1
|12
|16
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.57
|11
|11
|0
|58.0
|54
|23
|23
|8
|28
|74
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.70
|23
|0
|2
|24.1
|16
|10
|10
|3
|8
|30
|Williams
|2
|3
|3.93
|11
|11
|0
|55.0
|55
|31
|24
|10
|16
|40
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.95
|20
|0
|1
|27.1
|24
|13
|12
|2
|8
|24
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.12
|14
|0
|0
|19.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|15
|18
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|4.29
|22
|0
|11
|21.0
|23
|12
|10
|4
|10
|22
|Corbin
|4
|5
|4.88
|11
|11
|0
|62.2
|75
|39
|34
|9
|14
|40
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.32
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|19
|15
|13
|3
|16
|19
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.68
|21
|0
|0
|25.1
|33
|17
|16
|4
|4
|13
|Machado
|0
|0
|6.43
|12
|0
|0
|14.0
|17
|10
|10
|3
|3
|11
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.90
|8
|5
|1
|27.1
|32
|25
|24
|6
|17
|24
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
