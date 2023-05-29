BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.32818452274889093821715438627835
Dickerson.333.39430610302837001
Vargas.317.33341613211812001
Meneses.294.33521421631302281345000
Adams.294.385343103126513002
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Chavis.290.35331390002310000
Thomas.286.34220634591018261559411
Smith.282.3671882353501142332004
García.268.3121832449713201324321
Candelario.261.32319924521526221543004
Garrett.255.3149416244019633200
Abrams.241.291170204182528840629
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.224.2931701338704191315003
Call.209.3051822138903192445320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23314.39545416473.246925323167203403
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray452.771111061.256201963151
Edwards Jr.122.78240122.2198711216
Gore333.571111058.054232382874
Harvey223.70230224.11610103830
Williams233.931111055.0553124101640
Thompson323.95200127.12413122824
Ward004.12140019.299931518
Finnegan124.292201121.023121041022
Corbin454.881111062.275393491440
Irvin125.3255022.019151331619
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez225.68210025.13317164413
Machado006.43120014.01710103311
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.9085127.132252461724
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

