BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.3194030509104220720108483309842852365
Adams.307.36910183192415928002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.284.330464791322922068271311532
Meneses.276.3214455012325111633093000
Smith.266.338402401071415303470107
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Abrams.257.307397571022241144198629315
Garrett.257.34320234521207302573311
Vargas.255.288149223891424711013
Alu.255.294473121017218301
Ruiz.250.308372369316014442739115
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.3046410162014522000
Call.202.30832137651216334468971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.105.1501902000016000
Downs.000.250300000011100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals52664.86118118311038.11081599561173431885
Ro.Garcia000.003004.2000013
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems302.48300036.122131051640
Finnegan632.654901851.041181561551
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.6923230126.212355521659110
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer103.78180016.21777199
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Gore694.6223230117.011760602150134
Irvin354.761818090.2925248173674
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Williams575.0023230113.11337063253886
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon105.1442014.08883414
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Machado316.75230025.13019199823
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
La Sorsa007.53140014.11612122413
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

