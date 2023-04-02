|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.206
|.282
|63
|3
|13
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Ruiz
|.500
|.500
|8
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.500
|.714
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.375
|.375
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.333
|.500
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.222
|.222
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Candelario
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|2
|5.50
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|23
|14
|11
|4
|8
|15
|Ramírez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Banda
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harvey
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|7
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Gray
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Ward
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Finnegan
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
