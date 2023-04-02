BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.206.282633132013716003
Ruiz.500.500814101101000
Robles.500.714412000030000
Thomas.375.375803100001000
Smith.333.500612000022000
Meneses.222.222902000103000
García.000.000800000002000
Abrams.000.000700000001003
Candelario.000.125700000013000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Call.000.000200000101000
Vargas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals025.5022018.02314114815
Ramírez000.001002.0200011
Thompson000.001002.0100003
Banda000.001001.0100001
Harris000.001001.0100001
Harvey000.001001.0100000
Corbin016.001103.0742033
Gray019.001105.0755324
Ward009.001002.0222102
Finnegan0018.001001.0132020

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you