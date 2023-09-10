|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.316
|4840
|615
|1237
|242
|22
|130
|583
|368
|1006
|106
|24
|79
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Millas
|.333
|.429
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Young
|.293
|.356
|41
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.285
|.334
|541
|92
|154
|32
|3
|24
|77
|33
|152
|18
|3
|3
|Meneses
|.276
|.325
|532
|63
|147
|32
|1
|11
|77
|34
|109
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.273
|.331
|143
|8
|39
|13
|2
|4
|21
|11
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.260
|.330
|470
|49
|122
|18
|1
|7
|39
|40
|83
|1
|0
|7
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|García
|.257
|.291
|385
|47
|99
|13
|4
|6
|43
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Ruiz
|.254
|.309
|448
|45
|114
|19
|0
|17
|59
|30
|48
|1
|1
|7
|Abrams
|.250
|.303
|484
|72
|121
|22
|5
|16
|54
|25
|103
|41
|3
|20
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Chavis
|.244
|.286
|86
|14
|21
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.239
|.283
|218
|27
|52
|10
|1
|4
|27
|14
|15
|1
|1
|6
|Alu
|.237
|.285
|114
|9
|27
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6
|30
|4
|1
|1
|Blankenhorn
|.227
|.346
|22
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.196
|.302
|363
|41
|71
|13
|1
|7
|36
|50
|75
|9
|7
|1
|Kieboom
|.184
|.231
|49
|7
|9
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|64
|78
|4.97
|142
|142
|39
|1254.1
|1310
|740
|693
|219
|513
|1068
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.89
|51
|0
|10
|53.0
|37
|19
|17
|6
|13
|60
|Finnegan
|7
|4
|3.11
|61
|0
|25
|63.2
|56
|26
|22
|8
|21
|59
|Weems
|4
|0
|3.26
|42
|0
|0
|47.0
|32
|20
|17
|8
|23
|51
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|4.05
|29
|0
|0
|26.2
|25
|12
|12
|3
|11
|18
|Gray
|7
|11
|4.13
|27
|27
|0
|141.2
|137
|68
|65
|19
|75
|122
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.20
|22
|22
|0
|113.2
|108
|57
|53
|18
|46
|92
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.42
|27
|27
|0
|136.1
|134
|71
|67
|27
|57
|151
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Williams
|6
|9
|5.21
|27
|27
|0
|134.2
|158
|86
|78
|33
|45
|102
|Corbin
|9
|13
|5.23
|28
|28
|0
|158.1
|190
|101
|92
|30
|49
|111
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.40
|50
|0
|1
|53.1
|59
|34
|32
|4
|22
|43
|Machado
|4
|1
|5.40
|34
|0
|0
|38.1
|40
|23
|23
|11
|12
|33
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|2
|5.40
|16
|0
|0
|21.2
|20
|16
|13
|3
|6
|24
|Adon
|2
|1
|5.56
|8
|6
|0
|34.0
|32
|21
|21
|5
|10
|29
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|6.75
|16
|0
|0
|21.1
|30
|16
|16
|7
|5
|14
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.98
|17
|0
|0
|19.1
|22
|15
|15
|3
|4
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.