BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.316484061512372422213058336810061062479
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.429602000110000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Young.293.35641512500449201
Thomas.285.334541921543232477331521833
Meneses.276.32553263147321117734109000
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.260.330470491221817394083107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
García.257.29138547991346432151846
Ruiz.254.3094484511419017593048117
Abrams.250.3034847212122516542510341320
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.244.2868614213025529100
Vargas.239.28321827521014271415116
Alu.237.28511492710111630411
Blankenhorn.227.3462215001144000
Call.196.30236341711317365075971
Kieboom.184.23149791036215000
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals64784.97142142391254.113107406932195131068
Harvey342.895101053.037191761360
Finnegan743.116102563.256262282159
Weems403.26420047.032201782351
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer304.05290026.225121231118
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Irvin354.2022220113.21085753184692
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams695.2127270134.215886783345102
Corbin9135.2328280158.1190101923049111
Thompson445.40500153.159343242243
Machado415.40340038.1402323111233
Ro.Garcia025.40160021.22016133624
Adon215.5686034.032212151029
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.75160021.13016167514
La Sorsa106.98170019.12215153417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

