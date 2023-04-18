BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32654462141232859491038412
Garrett.563.6111669301523000
Thomas.323.368628204007416211
Robles.306.39349515200468300
Candelario.284.310679193039215001
García.256.28639510102623010
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Ruiz.245.32253213301556001
Meneses.238.284635154004413000
Smith.232.31756613000469001
Abrams.216.310515112205512314
Call.208.32248810101999010
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals5114.8216164140.014382752156105
Edwards Jr.011.237017.1521036
Thompson111.5970011.1722118
Gore203.0033015.0125511018
Harris003.005006.0422032
Williams113.5233015.11576239
Harvey003.528007.2533157
Gray034.3233016.219884513
Ward004.914007.1544148
Ramírez015.407008.11055014
Corbin126.3044020.02918143613
Kuhl018.5933014.2171414489
Banda009.006004.0744134
Finnegan019.957036.1887344

