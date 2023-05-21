BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32115571874037173217812532824830
Vargas.313.33332410110511001
Thomas.292.3481712950716231249411
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Meneses.287.3171811652110222840000
Smith.268.3591571842301122127002
Dickerson.267.3131534101315001
García.255.3011531939513171120221
Candelario.253.31017019431316191236004
Chavis.250.3082436000127000
Garrett.243.3177415183017626100
Abrams.240.283150183672423637528
Ruiz.235.3031491135704161113002
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.224.3181521734803172039320
Adams.192.25026251015210002
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19274.38464612403.040621019652163331
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.122.41200118.2156511013
Gray352.7399052.249171652245
Harvey213.15190120.013772722
Machado003.6590012.11155218
Gore333.6999046.144191952358
Ramírez213.86180023.12611101313
Williams124.2699044.146222171032
Corbin354.471010056.168332881034
Thompson224.63170123.12313122521
Ward004.86120016.299931416
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin125.5044018.017131121215
Finnegan125.51180916.12111104915
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

