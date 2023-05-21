|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.321
|1557
|187
|403
|71
|7
|32
|178
|125
|328
|24
|8
|30
|Vargas
|.313
|.333
|32
|4
|10
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.292
|.348
|171
|29
|50
|7
|1
|6
|23
|12
|49
|4
|1
|1
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.287
|.317
|181
|16
|52
|11
|0
|2
|22
|8
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.268
|.359
|157
|18
|42
|3
|0
|1
|12
|21
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Dickerson
|.267
|.313
|15
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.255
|.301
|153
|19
|39
|5
|1
|3
|17
|11
|20
|2
|2
|1
|Candelario
|.253
|.310
|170
|19
|43
|13
|1
|6
|19
|12
|36
|0
|0
|4
|Chavis
|.250
|.308
|24
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.243
|.317
|74
|15
|18
|3
|0
|1
|7
|6
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.240
|.283
|150
|18
|36
|7
|2
|4
|23
|6
|37
|5
|2
|8
|Ruiz
|.235
|.303
|149
|11
|35
|7
|0
|4
|16
|11
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.224
|.318
|152
|17
|34
|8
|0
|3
|17
|20
|39
|3
|2
|0
|Adams
|.192
|.250
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|27
|4.38
|46
|46
|12
|403.0
|406
|210
|196
|52
|163
|331
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.41
|20
|0
|1
|18.2
|15
|6
|5
|1
|10
|13
|Gray
|3
|5
|2.73
|9
|9
|0
|52.2
|49
|17
|16
|5
|22
|45
|Harvey
|2
|1
|3.15
|19
|0
|1
|20.0
|13
|7
|7
|2
|7
|22
|Machado
|0
|0
|3.65
|9
|0
|0
|12.1
|11
|5
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.69
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|19
|19
|5
|23
|58
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|3.86
|18
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|11
|10
|1
|3
|13
|Williams
|1
|2
|4.26
|9
|9
|0
|44.1
|46
|22
|21
|7
|10
|32
|Corbin
|3
|5
|4.47
|10
|10
|0
|56.1
|68
|33
|28
|8
|10
|34
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.63
|17
|0
|1
|23.1
|23
|13
|12
|2
|5
|21
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.86
|12
|0
|0
|16.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|14
|16
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.50
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|12
|15
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|5.51
|18
|0
|9
|16.1
|21
|11
|10
|4
|9
|15
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
