BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.31837174689641912094445276772762059
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Adams.298.3539472882415727002
Thomas.282.328429701212621657251221222
Meneses.280.320407421142418582585000
Smith.267.340375391001315303363105
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Chavis.259.306589152014420000
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Garrett.258.33518631481107292068311
Abrams.257.30835854921941043188125214
Vargas.257.29411317296121568012
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.250.2862015000216200
Ruiz.243.295338308214011392134115
Call.207.30729435611216323761961
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals46634.9210910928959.11018561524154402803
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Finnegan532.934401546.039181561443
Weems202.97250030.118131051530
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.5422220122.011751481557105
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore684.3422220112.011054541849129
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Williams564.7222220108.21256457223779
Irvin354.861616079.2804743133462
Corbin7115.0722220126.01577971213687
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Ferrer105.25130012.01477169
Abbott015.40130023.126141441319
Adon005.402005.0333224
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa006.75120010.21388038
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Machado107.59180021.12818188517
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00110012.0201212539
Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

