BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.265.33633640891425383569246
Garrett.583.6431247201523000
Robles.387.47231512200353100
Thomas.359.41939514200438111
Chavis.300.3001003000103000
Smith.290.3713139000445000
Call.269.4172667101787010
Ruiz.233.3243017101435000
Abrams.226.3143137120337013
Meneses.216.27537483001310000
García.208.2002425100202010
Candelario.195.22741581024212000
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals375.421010288.0975753173066
Harris000.003004.0200022
Thompson001.124008.0311107
Edwards Jr.002.254014.0411013
Harvey002.255004.0311011
Gore202.3822011.18331612
Williams114.3522010.11165217
Gray024.9122011.015663310
Ward006.752004.0333125
Corbin028.002209.017108236
Kuhl008.1022010.01099357
Ramírez019.005005.0955012
Banda0012.004003.0544112
Finnegan0114.545014.1787342

