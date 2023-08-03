|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.318
|3717
|468
|963
|191
|20
|94
|444
|276
|772
|76
|20
|59
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Adams
|.298
|.353
|94
|7
|28
|8
|2
|4
|15
|7
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.282
|.328
|429
|70
|121
|26
|2
|16
|57
|25
|122
|12
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.280
|.320
|407
|42
|114
|24
|1
|8
|58
|25
|85
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.267
|.340
|375
|39
|100
|13
|1
|5
|30
|33
|63
|1
|0
|5
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Chavis
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.257
|.308
|358
|54
|92
|19
|4
|10
|43
|18
|81
|25
|2
|14
|Vargas
|.257
|.294
|113
|17
|29
|6
|1
|2
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett
|.253
|.330
|186
|31
|47
|11
|0
|7
|28
|20
|68
|3
|1
|1
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Alu
|.250
|.286
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.243
|.295
|338
|30
|82
|14
|0
|11
|39
|21
|34
|1
|1
|5
|Call
|.207
|.307
|294
|35
|61
|12
|1
|6
|32
|37
|61
|9
|6
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|46
|63
|4.92
|109
|109
|28
|959.1
|1018
|561
|524
|154
|402
|803
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|5
|3
|2.93
|44
|0
|15
|46.0
|39
|18
|15
|6
|14
|43
|Weems
|2
|0
|2.97
|25
|0
|0
|30.1
|18
|13
|10
|5
|15
|30
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Gray
|7
|9
|3.54
|22
|22
|0
|122.0
|117
|51
|48
|15
|57
|105
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|6
|8
|4.34
|22
|22
|0
|112.0
|110
|54
|54
|18
|49
|129
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.56
|42
|0
|1
|47.1
|47
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Williams
|5
|6
|4.72
|22
|22
|0
|108.2
|125
|64
|57
|22
|37
|79
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.86
|16
|16
|0
|79.2
|80
|47
|43
|13
|34
|62
|Corbin
|7
|11
|5.07
|22
|22
|0
|126.0
|157
|79
|71
|21
|36
|87
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|5.25
|13
|0
|0
|12.0
|14
|7
|7
|1
|6
|9
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.40
|13
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|14
|14
|4
|13
|19
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|6.75
|12
|0
|0
|10.2
|13
|8
|8
|0
|3
|8
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Machado
|1
|0
|7.59
|18
|0
|0
|21.1
|28
|18
|18
|8
|5
|17
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|11
|0
|0
|12.0
|20
|12
|12
|5
|3
|9
|Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.