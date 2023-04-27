BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.3207838519531312817416312516
Garrett.393.45228611301538000
Ruiz.286.35377422402877001
Robles.279.3806810193105812600
Thomas.267.3198610234009625211
Meneses.266.303946256019520000
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Candelario.245.29194122340412522002
Smith.232.3238281910041016001
Call.224.357671115101101417120
Abrams.221.294777173219619316
García.209.26067714202957010
Adams.167.2311212000012001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9143.9223237202.018597882680175
Edwards Jr.010.9310019.2621058
Thompson210.96100118.210321117
Harvey002.61100010.15331513
Gray142.9355027.2279941025
Gore313.0055027.0199921635
Williams113.3844021.119983413
Ramírez113.97100011.11355027
Ward004.325008.15441410
Harris004.507008.0854042
Banda005.149007.0844146
Corbin135.8855026.03621175819
Kuhl017.3644018.120151551214
Finnegan017.569058.1987356

