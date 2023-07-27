BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31934934419131821992421253716671756
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Adams.299.3518762662412626002
Thomas.293.341403691182621654251091222
Meneses.280.323382391072317532581000
Vargas.270.31110016276121465002
Smith.267.33635238941215282958005
Garrett.264.33517828471107271765311
García.263.29835443931245412146746
Candelario.256.336356559129216523384516
Abrams.256.30333250851841041157520214
Dickerson.256.28712983360217624012
Chavis.250.300569142014420000
Ruiz.245.299319307814011382033114
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.207.29627632571116313056941
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals43594.9510210227899.1963532495145379763
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Finnegan433.164001442.239181561441
Weems103.38210026.214131051526
Gray783.4520200112.11114643155198
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson334.34390145.242242231839
Gore674.3720200101.010249491643122
Williams554.4721210104.21185952213377
Irvin354.961515074.1744541133260
Corbin6115.0121210120.11517567193685
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Adon005.402005.0333224
Ferrer105.5910009.21366069
Abbott015.91110021.123141441117
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Machado108.00150018.02516166514
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Garcia009.002002.0422012
La Sorsa009.3910007.21288036
Willingham0211.009009.0171111525
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

