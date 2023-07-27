|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.319
|3493
|441
|913
|182
|19
|92
|421
|253
|716
|67
|17
|56
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Adams
|.299
|.351
|87
|6
|26
|6
|2
|4
|12
|6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.293
|.341
|403
|69
|118
|26
|2
|16
|54
|25
|109
|12
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.280
|.323
|382
|39
|107
|23
|1
|7
|53
|25
|81
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.270
|.311
|100
|16
|27
|6
|1
|2
|14
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.267
|.336
|352
|38
|94
|12
|1
|5
|28
|29
|58
|0
|0
|5
|Garrett
|.264
|.335
|178
|28
|47
|11
|0
|7
|27
|17
|65
|3
|1
|1
|García
|.263
|.298
|354
|43
|93
|12
|4
|5
|41
|21
|46
|7
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.256
|.336
|356
|55
|91
|29
|2
|16
|52
|33
|84
|5
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.256
|.303
|332
|50
|85
|18
|4
|10
|41
|15
|75
|20
|2
|14
|Dickerson
|.256
|.287
|129
|8
|33
|6
|0
|2
|17
|6
|24
|0
|1
|2
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|56
|9
|14
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.245
|.299
|319
|30
|78
|14
|0
|11
|38
|20
|33
|1
|1
|4
|Alu
|.214
|.267
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.207
|.296
|276
|32
|57
|11
|1
|6
|31
|30
|56
|9
|4
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|43
|59
|4.95
|102
|102
|27
|899.1
|963
|532
|495
|145
|379
|763
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Finnegan
|4
|3
|3.16
|40
|0
|14
|42.2
|39
|18
|15
|6
|14
|41
|Weems
|1
|0
|3.38
|21
|0
|0
|26.2
|14
|13
|10
|5
|15
|26
|Gray
|7
|8
|3.45
|20
|20
|0
|112.1
|111
|46
|43
|15
|51
|98
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|3
|4.34
|39
|0
|1
|45.2
|42
|24
|22
|3
|18
|39
|Gore
|6
|7
|4.37
|20
|20
|0
|101.0
|102
|49
|49
|16
|43
|122
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.47
|21
|21
|0
|104.2
|118
|59
|52
|21
|33
|77
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.96
|15
|15
|0
|74.1
|74
|45
|41
|13
|32
|60
|Corbin
|6
|11
|5.01
|21
|21
|0
|120.1
|151
|75
|67
|19
|36
|85
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|5.59
|10
|0
|0
|9.2
|13
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.91
|11
|0
|0
|21.1
|23
|14
|14
|4
|11
|17
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Machado
|1
|0
|8.00
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|14
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Garcia
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|9.39
|10
|0
|0
|7.2
|12
|8
|8
|0
|3
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|11.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|17
|11
|11
|5
|2
|5
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
