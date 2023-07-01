BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31827753357241451565320204573431350
Thomas.302.351315569521214432088722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.283.32230729871912391866000
Adams.283.348604173239622002
García.276.31029036801135361737444
Vargas.275.3066912194121133002
Smith.265.3332873076813182647005
Candelario.263.337293407726210382766414
Garrett.263.3311372136804191347301
Chavis.262.311426110013314000
Dickerson.244.2819072260213520012
Ruiz.233.28925823601009301621004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Abrams.230.27625230581427339639213
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Hill.147.1943425100029101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33484.58818122713.1735396363107305615
La Sorsa000.002001.0100001
Weems101.88110014.15633614
Harvey333.25350736.025141341241
Gray663.301717095.1893635124386
Finnegan333.513201133.133161351233
Thompson323.66330139.134181631536
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore463.891616085.28537371336104
Williams444.281616080.0884538162562
Abbott014.3850012.110661611
Irvin144.721010047.246292552537
Corbin594.841717096.21205952152966
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward006.07210029.224202062226
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham009.001001.0111100
Espino0013.501000.2211012
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

