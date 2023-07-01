|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.318
|2775
|335
|724
|145
|15
|65
|320
|204
|573
|43
|13
|50
|Thomas
|.302
|.351
|315
|56
|95
|21
|2
|14
|43
|20
|88
|7
|2
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.283
|.322
|307
|29
|87
|19
|1
|2
|39
|18
|66
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.283
|.348
|60
|4
|17
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.276
|.310
|290
|36
|80
|11
|3
|5
|36
|17
|37
|4
|4
|4
|Vargas
|.275
|.306
|69
|12
|19
|4
|1
|2
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.265
|.333
|287
|30
|76
|8
|1
|3
|18
|26
|47
|0
|0
|5
|Candelario
|.263
|.337
|293
|40
|77
|26
|2
|10
|38
|27
|66
|4
|1
|4
|Garrett
|.263
|.331
|137
|21
|36
|8
|0
|4
|19
|13
|47
|3
|0
|1
|Chavis
|.262
|.311
|42
|6
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.244
|.281
|90
|7
|22
|6
|0
|2
|13
|5
|20
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|.233
|.289
|258
|23
|60
|10
|0
|9
|30
|16
|21
|0
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.230
|.276
|252
|30
|58
|14
|2
|7
|33
|9
|63
|9
|2
|13
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Hill
|.147
|.194
|34
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|48
|4.58
|81
|81
|22
|713.1
|735
|396
|363
|107
|305
|615
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|1
|0
|1.88
|11
|0
|0
|14.1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|6
|14
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.25
|35
|0
|7
|36.0
|25
|14
|13
|4
|12
|41
|Gray
|6
|6
|3.30
|17
|17
|0
|95.1
|89
|36
|35
|12
|43
|86
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|3.51
|32
|0
|11
|33.1
|33
|16
|13
|5
|12
|33
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.66
|33
|0
|1
|39.1
|34
|18
|16
|3
|15
|36
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|4
|6
|3.89
|16
|16
|0
|85.2
|85
|37
|37
|13
|36
|104
|Williams
|4
|4
|4.28
|16
|16
|0
|80.0
|88
|45
|38
|16
|25
|62
|Abbott
|0
|1
|4.38
|5
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|6
|6
|1
|6
|11
|Irvin
|1
|4
|4.72
|10
|10
|0
|47.2
|46
|29
|25
|5
|25
|37
|Corbin
|5
|9
|4.84
|17
|17
|0
|96.2
|120
|59
|52
|15
|29
|66
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ward
|0
|0
|6.07
|21
|0
|0
|29.2
|24
|20
|20
|6
|22
|26
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Willingham
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Espino
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.