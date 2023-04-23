BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.318682751732831071571399414
Garrett.423.46426611301526000
Robles.305.38859818310569300
Thomas.278.3187910224008423211
Candelario.268.30382102240311318001
Ruiz.262.32465217301656001
Meneses.259.294816216017418000
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Smith.243.338707170004913001
García.236.27155513102735010
Abrams.212.288667143218517315
Call.196.32956101110191114110
Adams.167.2311212000012001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7134.3020205176.016793842472140
Edwards Jr.010.969019.1621038
Thompson211.1590015.29321113
Harvey003.129008.25331510
Williams113.3844021.119983413
Gore213.4344021.0158821425
Gray043.7444021.223994916
Ward004.325008.15441410
Ramírez114.3590010.11155026
Harris004.507008.0854042
Banda006.008006.0844136
Corbin126.3044020.02918143613
Kuhl017.3644018.120151551214
Finnegan018.598047.1987354

