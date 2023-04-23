|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.254
|.318
|682
|75
|173
|28
|3
|10
|71
|57
|139
|9
|4
|14
|Garrett
|.423
|.464
|26
|6
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.305
|.388
|59
|8
|18
|3
|1
|0
|5
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.278
|.318
|79
|10
|22
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4
|23
|2
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.268
|.303
|82
|10
|22
|4
|0
|3
|11
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|.262
|.324
|65
|2
|17
|3
|0
|1
|6
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.259
|.294
|81
|6
|21
|6
|0
|1
|7
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.243
|.338
|70
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|13
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.236
|.271
|55
|5
|13
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams
|.212
|.288
|66
|7
|14
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|17
|3
|1
|5
|Call
|.196
|.329
|56
|10
|11
|1
|0
|1
|9
|11
|14
|1
|1
|0
|Adams
|.167
|.231
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.083
|.154
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|13
|4.30
|20
|20
|5
|176.0
|167
|93
|84
|24
|72
|140
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|1
|0.96
|9
|0
|1
|9.1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Thompson
|2
|1
|1.15
|9
|0
|0
|15.2
|9
|3
|2
|1
|1
|13
|Harvey
|0
|0
|3.12
|9
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Williams
|1
|1
|3.38
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|19
|9
|8
|3
|4
|13
|Gore
|2
|1
|3.43
|4
|4
|0
|21.0
|15
|8
|8
|2
|14
|25
|Gray
|0
|4
|3.74
|4
|4
|0
|21.2
|23
|9
|9
|4
|9
|16
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.32
|5
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|10
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|4.35
|9
|0
|0
|10.1
|11
|5
|5
|0
|2
|6
|Harris
|0
|0
|4.50
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.00
|8
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Corbin
|1
|2
|6.30
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|29
|18
|14
|3
|6
|13
|Kuhl
|0
|1
|7.36
|4
|4
|0
|18.1
|20
|15
|15
|5
|12
|14
|Finnegan
|0
|1
|8.59
|8
|0
|4
|7.1
|9
|8
|7
|3
|5
|4
