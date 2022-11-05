AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal935.174-142.52113-4033-36.91719421.6
Porzingis930.864-126.50817-4537-44.84118220.2
Kuzma931.955-121.45518-5129-37.78415717.4
Hachimura923.436-82.4394-1714-18.7789010.0
Barton923.929-73.39713-328-9.889798.8
Morris927.128-69.4068-2511-15.733758.3
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford914.021-31.6770-08-14.571505.6
Avdija918.915-37.4055-158-10.800434.8
Gill915.218-32.5632-94-41.000424.7
Gibson44.84-8.5001-34-41.000133.3
Goodwin39.34-7.5710-20-0.00082.7
Kispert118.00-6.0000-52-21.00022.0
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis56.02-7.2860-12-21.00061.2
Todd33.01-3.3330-20-0.00020.7
Carey11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM9242.8362-770.47085-260163-200.815972108.0
OPPONENTS9242.8361-777.465124-300173-211.8201019113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal626323.6515.71808247
Porzingis2355788.7192.130061510
Kuzma658647.1202.22902156
Hachimura1038485.3101.1902136
Barton322252.8212.31307112
Morris332353.9505.6100792
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford1115262.93.31404138
Avdija231333.7111.2260467
Gill912212.36.7130221
Gibson0441.00.020000
Goodwin1451.731.020121
Kispert0111.022.000020
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis134.82.480010
Todd000.00.000000
Carey000.00.000000
TEAM7930738642.921223.618005511754
OPPONENTS7529937441.621323.717906410837

