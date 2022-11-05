|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|9
|35.1
|74-142
|.521
|13-40
|33-36
|.917
|194
|21.6
|Porzingis
|9
|30.8
|64-126
|.508
|17-45
|37-44
|.841
|182
|20.2
|Kuzma
|9
|31.9
|55-121
|.455
|18-51
|29-37
|.784
|157
|17.4
|Hachimura
|9
|23.4
|36-82
|.439
|4-17
|14-18
|.778
|90
|10.0
|Barton
|9
|23.9
|29-73
|.397
|13-32
|8-9
|.889
|79
|8.8
|Morris
|9
|27.1
|28-69
|.406
|8-25
|11-15
|.733
|75
|8.3
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|9
|14.0
|21-31
|.677
|0-0
|8-14
|.571
|50
|5.6
|Avdija
|9
|18.9
|15-37
|.405
|5-15
|8-10
|.800
|43
|4.8
|Gill
|9
|15.2
|18-32
|.563
|2-9
|4-4
|1.000
|42
|4.7
|Gibson
|4
|4.8
|4-8
|.500
|1-3
|4-4
|1.000
|13
|3.3
|Goodwin
|3
|9.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Kispert
|1
|18.0
|0-6
|.000
|0-5
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|5
|6.0
|2-7
|.286
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.2
|Todd
|3
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Carey
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|9
|242.8
|362-770
|.470
|85-260
|163-200
|.815
|972
|108.0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|242.8
|361-777
|.465
|124-300
|173-211
|.820
|1019
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|6
|26
|32
|3.6
|51
|5.7
|18
|0
|8
|24
|7
|Porzingis
|23
|55
|78
|8.7
|19
|2.1
|30
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Kuzma
|6
|58
|64
|7.1
|20
|2.2
|29
|0
|2
|15
|6
|Hachimura
|10
|38
|48
|5.3
|10
|1.1
|9
|0
|2
|13
|6
|Barton
|3
|22
|25
|2.8
|21
|2.3
|13
|0
|7
|11
|2
|Morris
|3
|32
|35
|3.9
|50
|5.6
|10
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|11
|15
|26
|2.9
|3
|.3
|14
|0
|4
|13
|8
|Avdija
|2
|31
|33
|3.7
|11
|1.2
|26
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Gill
|9
|12
|21
|2.3
|6
|.7
|13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Gibson
|0
|4
|4
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|3
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Kispert
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|2
|.4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|79
|307
|386
|42.9
|212
|23.6
|180
|0
|55
|117
|54
|OPPONENTS
|75
|299
|374
|41.6
|213
|23.7
|179
|0
|64
|108
|37
