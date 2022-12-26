|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|22
|34.7
|196-372
|.527
|33-100
|97-113
|.858
|522
|23.7
|Porzingis
|30
|32.8
|220-470
|.468
|53-163
|163-205
|.795
|656
|21.9
|Kuzma
|33
|35.4
|277-590
|.469
|85-248
|82-119
|.689
|721
|21.8
|Hachimura
|18
|23.7
|88-177
|.497
|15-43
|22-30
|.733
|213
|11.8
|Morris
|29
|28.6
|110-242
|.455
|39-100
|26-35
|.743
|285
|9.8
|Kispert
|26
|28.2
|90-183
|.492
|45-111
|21-28
|.750
|246
|9.5
|Barton
|31
|22.3
|92-248
|.371
|44-119
|28-35
|.800
|256
|8.3
|Avdija
|32
|26.1
|94-226
|.416
|29-98
|43-54
|.796
|260
|8.1
|Goodwin
|26
|21.6
|80-167
|.479
|20-50
|24-33
|.727
|204
|7.8
|Gafford
|34
|15.1
|94-127
|.740
|0-0
|40-69
|.580
|228
|6.7
|Wright
|5
|21.2
|10-25
|.400
|3-12
|5-7
|.714
|28
|5.6
|Gibson
|21
|8.7
|25-49
|.510
|3-12
|13-18
|.722
|66
|3.1
|Gill
|27
|10.9
|31-54
|.574
|2-14
|14-17
|.824
|78
|2.9
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|9
|5.3
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.0
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|34
|241.5
|1413-2959
|.478
|373-1080
|581-766
|.758
|3780
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|34
|241.5
|1406-3023
|.465
|414-1101
|639-791
|.808
|3865
|113.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|19
|62
|81
|3.7
|115
|5.2
|42
|0
|23
|61
|12
|Porzingis
|61
|209
|270
|9.0
|78
|2.6
|91
|0
|30
|63
|45
|Kuzma
|33
|218
|251
|7.6
|117
|3.5
|83
|0
|19
|88
|14
|Hachimura
|12
|77
|89
|4.9
|22
|1.2
|21
|0
|6
|24
|8
|Morris
|10
|84
|94
|3.2
|147
|5.1
|43
|0
|25
|25
|6
|Kispert
|15
|50
|65
|2.5
|40
|1.5
|41
|0
|15
|16
|4
|Barton
|7
|87
|94
|3.0
|85
|2.7
|36
|0
|16
|37
|9
|Avdija
|27
|150
|177
|5.5
|87
|2.7
|100
|0
|26
|44
|21
|Goodwin
|30
|78
|108
|4.2
|80
|3.1
|49
|0
|31
|28
|15
|Gafford
|57
|90
|147
|4.3
|17
|.5
|62
|0
|12
|29
|37
|Wright
|4
|7
|11
|2.2
|21
|4.2
|7
|0
|12
|4
|4
|Gibson
|9
|22
|31
|1.5
|9
|.4
|37
|0
|9
|9
|4
|Gill
|15
|26
|41
|1.5
|13
|.5
|35
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|306
|1169
|1475
|43.4
|842
|24.8
|671
|0
|235
|438
|185
|OPPONENTS
|343
|1147
|1490
|43.8
|808
|23.8
|661
|0
|217
|417
|148
