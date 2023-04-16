AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal5033.5444-878.50680-219192-228.842116023.2
Porzingis6532.6507-1018.498137-356354-416.851150523.2
Kuzma6435.0512-1142.448160-481173-237.730135721.2
Hachimura3024.3158-324.48830-8944-58.75939013.0
Kispert7428.3291-585.497163-38475-88.85282011.1
Morris6227.3247-515.48078-20464-77.83163610.3
Avdija7626.6253-579.43769-232122-165.7396979.2
Gafford7820.6289-395.7320-0127-187.6797059.0
Barton4019.6110-285.38652-13835-45.7783077.7
Nunn3114.189-199.44738-9718-20.9002347.5
Wright5024.4138-291.47441-11952-60.8673697.4
Huff713.615-25.6006-1215-16.938517.3
Goodwin6217.8158-353.44838-11853-69.7684076.6
Jackson915.019-42.4521-1217-22.773566.2
Davis2815.166-171.38617-7014-27.5191635.8
Cooks1012.617-28.6070-14-10.400383.8
Gibson499.865-125.5208-2430-42.7141683.4
Gill5910.671-132.5384-2949-67.7311953.3
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Todd610.23-19.1581-102-21.00091.5
Carey112.52-8.2500-02-21.00060.5
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Bouyea16.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM82240.93456-7127.485925-26011442-1838.7859279113.2
OPPONENTS82240.93481-7363.473984-26881432-1794.7989378114.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal411551963.92715.410704514533
Porzingis1144325468.41742.7196058137100
Kuzma554084637.22393.714503619029
Hachimura191091284.3351.2390113612
Kispert331742072.8871.297032559
Morris261842103.43265.3750436013
Avdija744134876.42112.820906512329
Gafford1632704335.6841.11870338599
Barton101011112.8952.4390174510
Nunn1044541.7561.831017354
Wright581221803.61943.9590924417
Huff615213.0101.4150354
Goodwin571482053.31682.7950585726
Jackson268.9151.7100441
Davis1055652.3281.048010178
Cooks1622383.86.6130684
Gibson3261931.934.7840152612
Gill3762991.734.670071512
Schakel000.01.510100
Todd210122.04.740120
Carey38111.03.350222
Dotson64101.781.390530
Bouyea0111.00.010000
TEAM7742804357843.6208325.4153905611094424
OPPONENTS8832645352843.0203524.815901581971406

