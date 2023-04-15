|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|50
|33.5
|444-878
|.506
|80-219
|192-228
|.842
|1160
|23.2
|Porzingis
|65
|32.6
|507-1018
|.498
|137-356
|354-416
|.851
|1505
|23.2
|Kuzma
|64
|35.0
|512-1142
|.448
|160-481
|173-237
|.730
|1357
|21.2
|Hachimura
|30
|24.3
|158-324
|.488
|30-89
|44-58
|.759
|390
|13.0
|Kispert
|74
|28.3
|291-585
|.497
|163-384
|75-88
|.852
|820
|11.1
|Morris
|62
|27.3
|247-515
|.480
|78-204
|64-77
|.831
|636
|10.3
|Avdija
|76
|26.6
|253-579
|.437
|69-232
|122-165
|.739
|697
|9.2
|Gafford
|78
|20.6
|289-395
|.732
|0-0
|127-187
|.679
|705
|9.0
|Barton
|40
|19.6
|110-285
|.386
|52-138
|35-45
|.778
|307
|7.7
|Nunn
|31
|14.1
|89-199
|.447
|38-97
|18-20
|.900
|234
|7.5
|Wright
|50
|24.4
|138-291
|.474
|41-119
|52-60
|.867
|369
|7.4
|Huff
|7
|13.6
|15-25
|.600
|6-12
|15-16
|.938
|51
|7.3
|Goodwin
|62
|17.8
|158-353
|.448
|38-118
|53-69
|.768
|407
|6.6
|Jackson
|9
|15.0
|19-42
|.452
|1-12
|17-22
|.773
|56
|6.2
|Davis
|28
|15.1
|66-171
|.386
|17-70
|14-27
|.519
|163
|5.8
|Cooks
|10
|12.6
|17-28
|.607
|0-1
|4-10
|.400
|38
|3.8
|Gibson
|49
|9.8
|65-125
|.520
|8-24
|30-42
|.714
|168
|3.4
|Gill
|59
|10.6
|71-132
|.538
|4-29
|49-67
|.731
|195
|3.3
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Todd
|6
|10.2
|3-19
|.158
|1-10
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|1.5
|Carey
|11
|2.5
|2-8
|.250
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|0.5
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Bouyea
|1
|6.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|82
|240.9
|3456-7127
|.485
|925-2601
|1442-1838
|.785
|9279
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|82
|240.9
|3481-7363
|.473
|984-2688
|1432-1794
|.798
|9378
|114.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|41
|155
|196
|3.9
|271
|5.4
|107
|0
|45
|145
|33
|Porzingis
|114
|432
|546
|8.4
|174
|2.7
|196
|0
|58
|137
|100
|Kuzma
|55
|408
|463
|7.2
|239
|3.7
|145
|0
|36
|190
|29
|Hachimura
|19
|109
|128
|4.3
|35
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|36
|12
|Kispert
|33
|174
|207
|2.8
|87
|1.2
|97
|0
|32
|55
|9
|Morris
|26
|184
|210
|3.4
|326
|5.3
|75
|0
|43
|60
|13
|Avdija
|74
|413
|487
|6.4
|211
|2.8
|209
|0
|65
|123
|29
|Gafford
|163
|270
|433
|5.6
|84
|1.1
|187
|0
|33
|85
|99
|Barton
|10
|101
|111
|2.8
|95
|2.4
|39
|0
|17
|45
|10
|Nunn
|10
|44
|54
|1.7
|56
|1.8
|31
|0
|17
|35
|4
|Wright
|58
|122
|180
|3.6
|194
|3.9
|59
|0
|92
|44
|17
|Huff
|6
|15
|21
|3.0
|10
|1.4
|15
|0
|3
|5
|4
|Goodwin
|57
|148
|205
|3.3
|168
|2.7
|95
|0
|58
|57
|26
|Jackson
|2
|6
|8
|.9
|15
|1.7
|10
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Davis
|10
|55
|65
|2.3
|28
|1.0
|48
|0
|10
|17
|8
|Cooks
|16
|22
|38
|3.8
|6
|.6
|13
|0
|6
|8
|4
|Gibson
|32
|61
|93
|1.9
|34
|.7
|84
|0
|15
|26
|12
|Gill
|37
|62
|99
|1.7
|34
|.6
|70
|0
|7
|15
|12
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Todd
|2
|10
|12
|2.0
|4
|.7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Carey
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|3
|.3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Bouyea
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|774
|2804
|3578
|43.6
|2083
|25.4
|1539
|0
|561
|1094
|424
|OPPONENTS
|883
|2645
|3528
|43.0
|2035
|24.8
|1590
|1
|581
|971
|406
