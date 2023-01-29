AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Porzingis4132.7295-630.46878-224237-287.82690522.1
Beal2932.9240-470.51143-121116-137.84763922.0
Kuzma4835.4402-879.457125-371125-178.702105422.0
Hachimura3024.3158-324.48830-8944-58.75939013.0
Nunn220.010-22.4554-120-0.0002412.0
Morris4228.4166-353.47055-14248-59.81443510.4
Kispert4127.5134-281.47775-18147-55.8553909.5
Avdija4726.0141-332.42538-13871-94.7553918.3
Gafford4817.7161-217.7420-074-118.6273968.3
Barton3819.7102-269.37949-13133-41.8052867.5
Goodwin3618.892-201.45826-6430-40.7502406.7
Wright2021.247-107.43915-5024-27.8891336.7
Gibson319.944-81.5433-1520-29.6901113.6
Gill369.843-72.5972-1720-24.8331083.0
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey82.61-6.1670-00-0.00020.3
TEAM49241.02043-4273.478545-1566892-1150.7765523112.7
OPPONENTS49241.02044-4416.463568-1591890-1108.8035546113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Porzingis822773598.8972.41220389061
Beal2474983.41495.1520257817
Kuzma473203677.61904.011502514223
Hachimura191091284.3351.2390113612
Nunn2463.042.030210
Morris161251413.42235.360031378
Kispert19971162.8571.457024325
Avdija512402916.21192.51390396725
Gafford971492465.137.81080174460
Barton9951042.7952.5380164210
Goodwin34901243.4972.7630383419
Wright1838562.8733.725042177
Gibson2438622.022.762012198
Gill1932511.417.5450555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey3581.02.340222
TEAM4711703217444.4122825.19540333650263
OPPONENTS5171618213543.6115223.59701327583231

