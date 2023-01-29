|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Porzingis
|41
|32.7
|295-630
|.468
|78-224
|237-287
|.826
|905
|22.1
|Beal
|29
|32.9
|240-470
|.511
|43-121
|116-137
|.847
|639
|22.0
|Kuzma
|48
|35.4
|402-879
|.457
|125-371
|125-178
|.702
|1054
|22.0
|Hachimura
|30
|24.3
|158-324
|.488
|30-89
|44-58
|.759
|390
|13.0
|Nunn
|2
|20.0
|10-22
|.455
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|12.0
|Morris
|42
|28.4
|166-353
|.470
|55-142
|48-59
|.814
|435
|10.4
|Kispert
|41
|27.5
|134-281
|.477
|75-181
|47-55
|.855
|390
|9.5
|Avdija
|47
|26.0
|141-332
|.425
|38-138
|71-94
|.755
|391
|8.3
|Gafford
|48
|17.7
|161-217
|.742
|0-0
|74-118
|.627
|396
|8.3
|Barton
|38
|19.7
|102-269
|.379
|49-131
|33-41
|.805
|286
|7.5
|Goodwin
|36
|18.8
|92-201
|.458
|26-64
|30-40
|.750
|240
|6.7
|Wright
|20
|21.2
|47-107
|.439
|15-50
|24-27
|.889
|133
|6.7
|Gibson
|31
|9.9
|44-81
|.543
|3-15
|20-29
|.690
|111
|3.6
|Gill
|36
|9.8
|43-72
|.597
|2-17
|20-24
|.833
|108
|3.0
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|8
|2.6
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|49
|241.0
|2043-4273
|.478
|545-1566
|892-1150
|.776
|5523
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|49
|241.0
|2044-4416
|.463
|568-1591
|890-1108
|.803
|5546
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Porzingis
|82
|277
|359
|8.8
|97
|2.4
|122
|0
|38
|90
|61
|Beal
|24
|74
|98
|3.4
|149
|5.1
|52
|0
|25
|78
|17
|Kuzma
|47
|320
|367
|7.6
|190
|4.0
|115
|0
|25
|142
|23
|Hachimura
|19
|109
|128
|4.3
|35
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|36
|12
|Nunn
|2
|4
|6
|3.0
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Morris
|16
|125
|141
|3.4
|223
|5.3
|60
|0
|31
|37
|8
|Kispert
|19
|97
|116
|2.8
|57
|1.4
|57
|0
|24
|32
|5
|Avdija
|51
|240
|291
|6.2
|119
|2.5
|139
|0
|39
|67
|25
|Gafford
|97
|149
|246
|5.1
|37
|.8
|108
|0
|17
|44
|60
|Barton
|9
|95
|104
|2.7
|95
|2.5
|38
|0
|16
|42
|10
|Goodwin
|34
|90
|124
|3.4
|97
|2.7
|63
|0
|38
|34
|19
|Wright
|18
|38
|56
|2.8
|73
|3.7
|25
|0
|42
|17
|7
|Gibson
|24
|38
|62
|2.0
|22
|.7
|62
|0
|12
|19
|8
|Gill
|19
|32
|51
|1.4
|17
|.5
|45
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|3
|5
|8
|1.0
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|TEAM
|471
|1703
|2174
|44.4
|1228
|25.1
|954
|0
|333
|650
|263
|OPPONENTS
|517
|1618
|2135
|43.6
|1152
|23.5
|970
|1
|327
|583
|231
