|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|50
|33.5
|444-878
|.506
|80-219
|192-228
|.842
|1160
|23.2
|Porzingis
|63
|32.6
|484-980
|.494
|130-344
|349-410
|.851
|1447
|23.0
|Kuzma
|64
|35.0
|512-1142
|.448
|160-481
|173-237
|.730
|1357
|21.2
|Hachimura
|30
|24.3
|158-324
|.488
|30-89
|44-58
|.759
|390
|13.0
|Morris
|60
|27.6
|237-495
|.479
|76-195
|63-76
|.829
|613
|10.2
|Kispert
|66
|27.8
|238-478
|.498
|132-314
|61-72
|.847
|669
|10.1
|Avdija
|72
|26.2
|232-528
|.439
|65-214
|113-151
|.748
|642
|8.9
|Gafford
|72
|20.1
|252-340
|.741
|0-0
|107-163
|.656
|611
|8.5
|Barton
|40
|19.6
|110-285
|.386
|52-138
|35-45
|.778
|307
|7.7
|Wright
|45
|23.8
|118-246
|.480
|36-102
|44-49
|.898
|316
|7.0
|Goodwin
|54
|17.1
|125-272
|.460
|30-88
|46-61
|.754
|326
|6.0
|Nunn
|23
|12.9
|53-118
|.449
|21-57
|11-12
|.917
|138
|6.0
|Gibson
|46
|9.6
|60-112
|.536
|4-19
|26-38
|.684
|150
|3.3
|Gill
|51
|9.9
|57-100
|.570
|3-22
|43-54
|.796
|160
|3.1
|Davis
|20
|8.1
|20-53
|.377
|1-13
|5-9
|.556
|46
|2.3
|Huff
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|5-5
|1.000
|7
|2.3
|Jackson
|4
|2.8
|3-6
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Carey
|11
|2.5
|2-8
|.250
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|0.5
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Bouyea
|1
|6.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Cooks
|2
|4.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|3109-6384
|.487
|823-2308
|1319-1670
|.790
|8360
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|3121-6632
|.471
|884-2417
|1297-1614
|.804
|8423
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|41
|155
|196
|3.9
|271
|5.4
|107
|0
|45
|145
|33
|Porzingis
|111
|416
|527
|8.4
|166
|2.6
|193
|0
|55
|134
|99
|Kuzma
|55
|408
|463
|7.2
|239
|3.7
|145
|0
|36
|190
|29
|Hachimura
|19
|109
|128
|4.3
|35
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|36
|12
|Morris
|25
|179
|204
|3.4
|312
|5.2
|75
|0
|41
|60
|11
|Kispert
|29
|155
|184
|2.8
|81
|1.2
|85
|0
|31
|47
|8
|Avdija
|71
|388
|459
|6.4
|190
|2.6
|198
|0
|60
|107
|28
|Gafford
|141
|239
|380
|5.3
|73
|1.0
|167
|0
|31
|73
|91
|Barton
|10
|101
|111
|2.8
|95
|2.4
|39
|0
|17
|45
|10
|Wright
|54
|93
|147
|3.3
|169
|3.8
|55
|0
|83
|40
|17
|Goodwin
|48
|121
|169
|3.1
|128
|2.4
|84
|0
|49
|44
|22
|Nunn
|7
|26
|33
|1.4
|36
|1.6
|17
|0
|12
|21
|0
|Gibson
|31
|58
|89
|1.9
|32
|.7
|78
|0
|14
|22
|12
|Gill
|31
|48
|79
|1.5
|25
|.5
|60
|0
|6
|11
|12
|Davis
|4
|16
|20
|1.0
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Huff
|0
|4
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carey
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|3
|.3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bouyea
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooks
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|689
|2530
|3219
|43.5
|1871
|25.3
|1386
|0
|502
|988
|388
|OPPONENTS
|794
|2354
|3148
|42.5
|1814
|24.5
|1438
|1
|518
|862
|352
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.