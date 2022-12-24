AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2234.7196-372.52733-10097-113.85852223.7
Porzingis3032.8220-470.46853-163163-205.79565621.9
Kuzma3335.4277-590.46985-24882-119.68972121.8
Hachimura1823.788-177.49715-4322-30.73321311.8
Morris2928.6110-242.45539-10026-35.7432859.8
Kispert2628.290-183.49245-11121-28.7502469.5
Barton3122.392-248.37144-11928-35.8002568.3
Avdija3226.194-226.41629-9843-54.7962608.1
Goodwin2621.680-167.47920-5024-33.7272047.8
Gafford3415.194-127.7400-040-69.5802286.7
Wright521.210-25.4003-125-7.714285.6
Gibson218.725-49.5103-1213-18.722663.1
Gill2710.931-54.5742-1414-17.824782.9
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis95.33-11.2730-23-31.00091.0
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM34241.51413-2959.478373-1080581-766.7583780111.2
OPPONENTS34241.51406-3023.465414-1101639-791.8083865113.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1962813.71155.2420236112
Porzingis612092709.0782.6910306345
Kuzma332182517.61173.5830198814
Hachimura1277894.9221.22106248
Morris1084943.21475.143025256
Kispert1550652.5401.541015164
Barton787943.0852.736016379
Avdija271501775.5872.71000264421
Goodwin30781084.2803.1490312815
Gafford57901474.317.5620122937
Wright47112.2214.2701244
Gibson922311.59.4370994
Gill1526411.513.5350555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
TEAM3061169147543.484224.86710235438185
OPPONENTS3431147149043.880823.86610217417148

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you