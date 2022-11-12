|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|9
|35.1
|74-143
|.517
|13-40
|33-36
|.917
|194
|21.6
|Porzingis
|11
|30.8
|73-153
|.477
|19-57
|46-56
|.821
|211
|19.2
|Kuzma
|12
|32.8
|83-177
|.469
|26-74
|33-45
|.733
|225
|18.8
|Hachimura
|12
|23.8
|58-120
|.483
|7-24
|21-29
|.724
|144
|12.0
|Barton
|12
|24.6
|41-106
|.387
|17-47
|12-13
|.923
|111
|9.3
|Morris
|12
|27.4
|41-94
|.436
|11-32
|14-19
|.737
|107
|8.9
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|12
|14.6
|30-42
|.714
|0-0
|15-22
|.682
|75
|6.3
|Goodwin
|6
|17.5
|16-25
|.640
|2-8
|2-2
|1.000
|36
|6.0
|Kispert
|4
|21.3
|8-20
|.400
|2-12
|5-6
|.833
|23
|5.8
|Avdija
|12
|20.6
|22-66
|.333
|6-27
|12-15
|.800
|62
|5.2
|Gill
|12
|14.3
|21-37
|.568
|2-9
|6-6
|1.000
|50
|4.2
|Gibson
|6
|4.5
|5-11
|.455
|1-4
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|2.5
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|5
|6.0
|2-7
|.286
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.2
|Todd
|3
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Carey
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|12
|242.1
|486-1030
|.472
|110-350
|208-260
|.800
|1290
|107.5
|OPPONENTS
|12
|242.1
|479-1055
|.454
|156-408
|213-268
|.795
|1327
|110.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|6
|26
|32
|3.6
|51
|5.7
|18
|0
|8
|24
|7
|Porzingis
|25
|65
|90
|8.2
|27
|2.5
|39
|0
|7
|20
|14
|Kuzma
|10
|82
|92
|7.7
|29
|2.4
|34
|0
|3
|24
|8
|Hachimura
|11
|51
|62
|5.2
|10
|.8
|14
|0
|2
|20
|7
|Barton
|5
|37
|42
|3.5
|31
|2.6
|16
|0
|7
|16
|3
|Morris
|5
|36
|41
|3.4
|56
|4.7
|14
|0
|8
|11
|3
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|17
|31
|48
|4.0
|6
|.5
|20
|0
|5
|15
|12
|Goodwin
|8
|16
|24
|4.0
|19
|3.2
|8
|0
|4
|5
|4
|Kispert
|0
|7
|7
|1.8
|7
|1.8
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Avdija
|8
|44
|52
|4.3
|19
|1.6
|34
|0
|5
|12
|7
|Gill
|10
|14
|24
|2.0
|9
|.8
|21
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Gibson
|2
|4
|6
|1.0
|3
|.5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|2
|.4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|112
|422
|534
|44.5
|283
|23.6
|240
|0
|67
|158
|70
|OPPONENTS
|111
|399
|510
|42.5
|279
|23.3
|232
|0
|89
|140
|47
