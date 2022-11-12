AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal935.174-143.51713-4033-36.91719421.6
Porzingis1130.873-153.47719-5746-56.82121119.2
Kuzma1232.883-177.46926-7433-45.73322518.8
Hachimura1223.858-120.4837-2421-29.72414412.0
Barton1224.641-106.38717-4712-13.9231119.3
Morris1227.441-94.43611-3214-19.7371078.9
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford1214.630-42.7140-015-22.682756.3
Goodwin617.516-25.6402-82-21.000366.0
Kispert421.38-20.4002-125-6.833235.8
Avdija1220.622-66.3336-2712-15.800625.2
Gill1214.321-37.5682-96-61.000504.2
Gibson64.55-11.4551-44-41.000152.5
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis56.02-7.2860-12-21.00061.2
Todd33.01-3.3330-20-0.00020.7
Carey11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM12242.1486-1030.472110-350208-260.8001290107.5
OPPONENTS12242.1479-1055.454156-408213-268.7951327110.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal626323.6515.71808247
Porzingis2565908.2272.539072014
Kuzma1082927.7292.43403248
Hachimura1151625.210.81402207
Barton537423.5312.61607163
Morris536413.4564.71408113
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford1731484.06.520051512
Goodwin816244.0193.280454
Kispert0771.871.850230
Avdija844524.3191.63405127
Gill1014242.09.8210321
Gibson2461.03.530110
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis134.82.480010
Todd000.00.000000
Carey000.00.000000
TEAM11242253444.528323.624006715870
OPPONENTS11139951042.527923.323208914047

