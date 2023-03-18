AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal4833.5432-846.51178-211182-216.843112423.4
Porzingis6032.7454-930.488124-331337-398.847136922.8
Kuzma6335.0500-1119.447156-470168-231.727132421.0
Hachimura3024.3158-324.48830-8944-58.75939013.0
Morris5627.8221-461.47973-18459-72.81957410.3
Kispert6227.5217-433.501121-28557-65.8776129.9
Avdija6825.8210-490.42957-200110-145.7595878.6
Gafford6819.8237-319.7430-0103-158.6525778.5
Barton4019.6110-285.38652-13835-45.7783077.7
Wright4124.0104-221.47133-9238-42.9052796.8
Nunn2013.949-108.45419-519-10.9001266.3
Goodwin5017.0109-244.44727-7637-49.7552825.6
Gibson449.557-107.5334-1926-38.6841443.3
Gill479.953-91.5823-2136-45.8001453.1
Davis166.613-32.4061-64-41.000311.9
Jackson32.72-3.6671-20-0.00051.7
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Carey112.52-8.2500-02-21.00060.5
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Bouyea16.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Huff13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM70241.12931-6038.485781-21841247-1578.7907890112.7
OPPONENTS70241.12937-6282.468822-22831231-1530.8057927113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal391491883.92625.59804513933
Porzingis1094005098.51562.618705413094
Kuzma554014567.22363.714403519029
Hachimura191091284.3351.2390113612
Morris231731963.52925.2750395810
Kispert251421672.7711.178031437
Avdija683514196.21692.51900569628
Gafford1372303675.4691.01510296985
Barton101011112.8952.4390174510
Wright51841353.31603.9520833814
Nunn726331.6341.71709210
Goodwin451111563.11182.4790454322
Gibson2957862.029.7740142111
Gill2841691.523.55505119
Davis215171.13.2180141
Jackson101.31.310000
Schakel000.01.510100
Carey38111.03.350222
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Bouyea0111.00.010000
Huff000.00.010020
TEAM6572403306043.7176525.213140482951367
OPPONENTS7582222298042.6169024.113561493824334

