|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|48
|33.5
|432-846
|.511
|78-211
|182-216
|.843
|1124
|23.4
|Porzingis
|60
|32.7
|454-930
|.488
|124-331
|337-398
|.847
|1369
|22.8
|Kuzma
|63
|35.0
|500-1119
|.447
|156-470
|168-231
|.727
|1324
|21.0
|Hachimura
|30
|24.3
|158-324
|.488
|30-89
|44-58
|.759
|390
|13.0
|Morris
|56
|27.8
|221-461
|.479
|73-184
|59-72
|.819
|574
|10.3
|Kispert
|62
|27.5
|217-433
|.501
|121-285
|57-65
|.877
|612
|9.9
|Avdija
|68
|25.8
|210-490
|.429
|57-200
|110-145
|.759
|587
|8.6
|Gafford
|68
|19.8
|237-319
|.743
|0-0
|103-158
|.652
|577
|8.5
|Barton
|40
|19.6
|110-285
|.386
|52-138
|35-45
|.778
|307
|7.7
|Wright
|41
|24.0
|104-221
|.471
|33-92
|38-42
|.905
|279
|6.8
|Nunn
|20
|13.9
|49-108
|.454
|19-51
|9-10
|.900
|126
|6.3
|Goodwin
|50
|17.0
|109-244
|.447
|27-76
|37-49
|.755
|282
|5.6
|Gibson
|44
|9.5
|57-107
|.533
|4-19
|26-38
|.684
|144
|3.3
|Gill
|47
|9.9
|53-91
|.582
|3-21
|36-45
|.800
|145
|3.1
|Davis
|16
|6.6
|13-32
|.406
|1-6
|4-4
|1.000
|31
|1.9
|Jackson
|3
|2.7
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Carey
|11
|2.5
|2-8
|.250
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|0.5
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Bouyea
|1
|6.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Huff
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|70
|241.1
|2931-6038
|.485
|781-2184
|1247-1578
|.790
|7890
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.1
|2937-6282
|.468
|822-2283
|1231-1530
|.805
|7927
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|39
|149
|188
|3.9
|262
|5.5
|98
|0
|45
|139
|33
|Porzingis
|109
|400
|509
|8.5
|156
|2.6
|187
|0
|54
|130
|94
|Kuzma
|55
|401
|456
|7.2
|236
|3.7
|144
|0
|35
|190
|29
|Hachimura
|19
|109
|128
|4.3
|35
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|36
|12
|Morris
|23
|173
|196
|3.5
|292
|5.2
|75
|0
|39
|58
|10
|Kispert
|25
|142
|167
|2.7
|71
|1.1
|78
|0
|31
|43
|7
|Avdija
|68
|351
|419
|6.2
|169
|2.5
|190
|0
|56
|96
|28
|Gafford
|137
|230
|367
|5.4
|69
|1.0
|151
|0
|29
|69
|85
|Barton
|10
|101
|111
|2.8
|95
|2.4
|39
|0
|17
|45
|10
|Wright
|51
|84
|135
|3.3
|160
|3.9
|52
|0
|83
|38
|14
|Nunn
|7
|26
|33
|1.6
|34
|1.7
|17
|0
|9
|21
|0
|Goodwin
|45
|111
|156
|3.1
|118
|2.4
|79
|0
|45
|43
|22
|Gibson
|29
|57
|86
|2.0
|29
|.7
|74
|0
|14
|21
|11
|Gill
|28
|41
|69
|1.5
|23
|.5
|55
|0
|5
|11
|9
|Davis
|2
|15
|17
|1.1
|3
|.2
|18
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Jackson
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carey
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|3
|.3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bouyea
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huff
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|657
|2403
|3060
|43.7
|1765
|25.2
|1314
|0
|482
|951
|367
|OPPONENTS
|758
|2222
|2980
|42.6
|1690
|24.1
|1356
|1
|493
|824
|334
