|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|18
|35.1
|156-299
|.522
|31-88
|69-79
|.873
|412
|22.9
|Porzingis
|25
|32.6
|188-391
|.481
|49-143
|134-170
|.788
|559
|22.4
|Kuzma
|25
|34.7
|197-430
|.458
|57-181
|70-94
|.745
|521
|20.8
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Kispert
|18
|27.1
|63-118
|.534
|32-74
|16-22
|.727
|174
|9.7
|Morris
|23
|27.9
|85-190
|.447
|28-76
|18-24
|.750
|216
|9.4
|Avdija
|26
|24.8
|74-182
|.407
|19-74
|30-41
|.732
|197
|7.6
|Barton
|25
|22.0
|67-188
|.356
|28-87
|21-24
|.875
|183
|7.3
|Goodwin
|19
|20.9
|53-107
|.495
|16-33
|15-21
|.714
|137
|7.2
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|26
|13.7
|64-87
|.736
|0-0
|30-52
|.577
|158
|6.1
|Gill
|22
|11.1
|26-48
|.542
|2-13
|11-13
|.846
|65
|3.0
|Gibson
|14
|6.9
|14-31
|.452
|2-8
|8-10
|.800
|38
|2.7
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|8
|5.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dotson
|2
|10.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|26
|241.9
|1078-2275
|.474
|280-832
|449-587
|.765
|2885
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.9
|1065-2320
|.459
|321-855
|485-599
|.810
|2936
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|15
|52
|67
|3.7
|97
|5.4
|34
|0
|21
|51
|11
|Porzingis
|54
|167
|221
|8.8
|64
|2.6
|79
|0
|21
|51
|39
|Kuzma
|25
|163
|188
|7.5
|90
|3.6
|66
|0
|11
|64
|11
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Kispert
|10
|34
|44
|2.4
|31
|1.7
|30
|0
|12
|13
|3
|Morris
|9
|72
|81
|3.5
|119
|5.2
|33
|0
|16
|22
|5
|Avdija
|25
|110
|135
|5.2
|65
|2.5
|80
|0
|22
|36
|17
|Barton
|6
|71
|77
|3.1
|62
|2.5
|28
|0
|15
|25
|8
|Goodwin
|24
|52
|76
|4.0
|51
|2.7
|35
|0
|20
|19
|13
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|45
|62
|107
|4.1
|11
|.4
|46
|0
|9
|23
|30
|Gill
|14
|21
|35
|1.6
|12
|.5
|30
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Gibson
|7
|14
|21
|1.5
|4
|.3
|17
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dotson
|3
|1
|4
|2.0
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|254
|895
|1149
|44.2
|641
|24.7
|519
|0
|173
|340
|157
|OPPONENTS
|266
|873
|1139
|43.8
|621
|23.9
|515
|0
|170
|317
|111
