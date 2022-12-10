AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1835.1156-299.52231-8869-79.87341222.9
Porzingis2532.6188-391.48149-143134-170.78855922.4
Kuzma2534.7197-430.45857-18170-94.74552120.8
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Kispert1827.163-118.53432-7416-22.7271749.7
Morris2327.985-190.44728-7618-24.7502169.4
Avdija2624.874-182.40719-7430-41.7321977.6
Barton2522.067-188.35628-8721-24.8751837.3
Goodwin1920.953-107.49516-3315-21.7141377.2
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford2613.764-87.7360-030-52.5771586.1
Gill2211.126-48.5422-1311-13.846653.0
Gibson146.914-31.4522-88-10.800382.7
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis85.63-11.2730-23-31.00091.1
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
Dotson210.50-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM26241.91078-2275.474280-832449-587.7652885111.0
OPPONENTS26241.91065-2320.459321-855485-599.8102936112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1552673.7975.4340215111
Porzingis541672218.8642.6790215139
Kuzma251631887.5903.6660116411
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Kispert1034442.4311.730012133
Morris972813.51195.233016225
Avdija251101355.2652.5800223617
Barton671773.1622.528015258
Goodwin2452764.0512.7350201913
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford45621074.111.446092330
Gill1421351.612.5300445
Gibson714211.54.3170442
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.3120011
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
Dotson3142.021.030100
TEAM254895114944.264124.75190173340157
OPPONENTS266873113943.862123.95150170317111

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you